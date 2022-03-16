Video Analytics Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The video analytics market is likely to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027). It is a tool used to track and analyse video performance. In the global market, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning are increasing in popularity. There has been an increase in video-related searches on platforms such as YouTube, which has boosted the demand for video analytics. Aside from automotive and robotics applications, video analytics are widely used by industry today.
Industry Dynamics of Video Analytics
- The growth of the video analytic market is fuelled primarily by smart city initiatives that address safety and security concerns, optimizing traffic patterns, tracking accidents, and optimizing traffic patterns in real-time.
- Video analytics to grow in the interior designing industry and in construction due to the growing need to leverage business intelligence.
- Growing government initiatives pertaining to video surveillance and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance public safety are driving growth in the video analytics market.
- As cybercrimes rise, so do data thefts, which represent significant challenges for the video surveillance market.
- The high cost of installing video analytics integrated video surveillance on citizens, along with privacy concerns, may limit the growth of the video analytics market.
COVID-19 Impact on Video Analytics Market
The spread of COVID 19 worldwide has disrupted the supply chains in all advanced technology markets, including video analytics. Due to the global market’s growing interest in video content and virtual tours, COVID-19 positively impacted the video analytics market.
Outline of the Report
The report outlines the global video analytics market study based on component, type, and application.
Segmentation based on the component of the video analytics market are:
- Services
- Software
Segmentation based on the type of the video analytics market are:
- Edged-Based
- Server-Based
Segmentation based on the application of the video analytics market are:
- Incident Detection
- Intrusion Management
- People/Crowd Counting
- Traffic Monitoring
- ANPR
Regional Outlook of Video Analytics Market:
There are five regions segmented into the global Video Analytics Market, namely Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the video analytics market in 2019. Over the forecast period, Europe will also witness a significant growth over the forecast period.
Key Competitors of Video Analytics Market
There are relatively few global competitors in the video analytics market. The following companies operate in the video analytics market:
- Agent VI
- AllGoVision
- IntelliVision
- IntuVision
- Genetec
- Honeywell
- PureTech Systems
- Aventura Systems
- Axis Communications
- Cisco
- i2V
- IBM
- Qognify
- Vigilon
In this report, macroeconomic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness are examined in depth. This report will evaluate the segmental/regional outlook along with a breakdown of market players’ presence in these segments and regions/countries in an in-depth qualitative and quantitative manner.
Comprehensive Analysis of Video Analytics Market
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
- 15+ Company Profiles
- Conclusion & Recommendation
Regional Overview of the Global Video Analytics Market
- Europe
- The Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Asia Pacific
- North America
Target Audience of Video Analytics Market
- Video analytics service providers
- Trade publications and magazines
- Video analytics solution providers
- Government authorities, associations, and organizations
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
