Video Analytics Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The video analytics market is likely to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027). It is a tool used to track and analyse video performance. In the global market, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning are increasing in popularity. There has been an increase in video-related searches on platforms such as YouTube, which has boosted the demand for video analytics. Aside from automotive and robotics applications, video analytics are widely used by industry today.

Industry Dynamics of Video Analytics

The growth of the video analytic market is fuelled primarily by smart city initiatives that address safety and security concerns, optimizing traffic patterns, tracking accidents, and optimizing traffic patterns in real-time.

Video analytics to grow in the interior designing industry and in construction due to the growing need to leverage business intelligence.

Growing government initiatives pertaining to video surveillance and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance public safety are driving growth in the video analytics market.

As cybercrimes rise, so do data thefts, which represent significant challenges for the video surveillance market.

The high cost of installing video analytics integrated video surveillance on citizens, along with privacy concerns, may limit the growth of the video analytics market.

COVID-19 Impact on Video Analytics Market

The spread of COVID 19 worldwide has disrupted the supply chains in all advanced technology markets, including video analytics. Due to the global market’s growing interest in video content and virtual tours, COVID-19 positively impacted the video analytics market.

Outline of the Report

The report outlines the global video analytics market study based on component, type, and application.

Segmentation based on the component of the video analytics market are:

Services

Software

Segmentation based on the type of the video analytics market are:

Edged-Based

Server-Based

Segmentation based on the application of the video analytics market are:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

ANPR

Regional Outlook of Video Analytics Market:

There are five regions segmented into the global Video Analytics Market, namely Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the video analytics market in 2019. Over the forecast period, Europe will also witness a significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Competitors of Video Analytics Market

There are relatively few global competitors in the video analytics market. The following companies operate in the video analytics market:

Agent VI

AllGoVision

IntelliVision

IntuVision

Genetec

Honeywell

PureTech Systems

Aventura Systems

Axis Communications

Cisco

i2V

IBM

Qognify

Vigilon

In this report, macroeconomic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness are examined in depth. This report will evaluate the segmental/regional outlook along with a breakdown of market players’ presence in these segments and regions/countries in an in-depth qualitative and quantitative manner.

Regional Overview of the Global Video Analytics Market

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

South America

Asia Pacific

North America

