Travel Management System Market Size with Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

In the forecast period (2021-2027), the market for travel management systems registers a growth at a CAGR of 12.4%. Travel management will grow with the advent of machine learning and predictive analytics as more businesses invest in travel management applications. The increasing need to track and manage expenses in organizations will drive travel management system software adoption across various end-use industries.
Industry Dynamics of Travel Management System
- The global travel management system market is experiencing rapid growth because end-use industries install travel management system software to cut operational costs.
- Travel management system software has gained popularity worldwide due to the increasing penetration of smartphones.
- Technology advancements have made it easier to identify duplicate entries, which were problematic in traditional systems. The travel management system market will grow due to this factor.
- The growing market for cloud-based travel management software may face a tough time due to the challenges enterprises face while installing cloud-based software.
- Several factors are forecast to hinder the market growth of travel management systems, including the safety of data.
COVID-19 Impact on Travel Management System Market
The COVID-19 has significant global impact on travel management systems. COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the supply chain and services industries. The travel management system market may suffer from changes in regulatory policies and a major impact on the transportation industry.
Outline of the Report
The global travel management system is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user industries, and components.
Segmentation based on the deployment of the travel management system market are:
- Cloud-Based
- On-premise
Segmentation based on the end-use industry of the travel management system market are:
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Logistic
- Aerospace
- Energy
- Others
Segmentation based on the component of the travel management system market are:
- Solutions
- Services
Regional Outlook of Travel Management System Market:
The Travel Management System Market has been segmented into five geographical regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of 2020, North America held most of the market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, Europe also holds a significant global market share. Furthermore, Asia Pacific will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Competitors of Travel Management System Market
Globally, there are many small players in the travel management system market. The following companies dominate the global travel management systems market:
- Booking Holdings
- Elong
- Expedia Group
- Wexas Travel Management
- Travelport
- NetSuite
- Nexonia
- Fraedom
- CTMS Travel Group
- Signal Tours
- SMT
- Tuniu Corp
- TUI Group
- Ctrip
- Wings
- Qunar
An in-depth analysis of macroeconomic factors and the market attractiveness of each segment appear in this report. In addition to analyzing the segmental/regional outlook, the report will assess how the top players perform in the respective segments and regions. The report includes information derived from primary interviews with industry experts.
Comprehensive Analysis of Travel Management System Market
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Regional Analysis of Travel Management System Market
- North America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Europe
- South America
- Asia Pacific
Target Audience of Travel Management System Market:
- Government authorities, associations, and organizations
- Travel management system solution providers
- Travel management system service providers
- Research institutions and universities
- Trade publications and magazines
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
