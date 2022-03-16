Logistics Automation Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

Global Logistics Automation Market size was valued at USD 50.01 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 148.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.01% from 2021 to 2028.

Economic development, enrichment of disposable income, affordability, and buying pattern of customers through many countries has seen drastic changes in the current years. With the rise in affordability, the customer, in turn, asks for improved services and has higher prospects in terms of feasibility of products and the delivery time and cost. Such high customer expectations call manufacturing transportation and warehousing to become more competent.

Logistics Automation is an application of automation software and machinery to improve upon the competence of logistics processes. The Logistics Automation system includes equipment (automated storage and retrieval systems, vertical lift modules, automated guided vehicles, conveyors, robots, etc.), software (integration software, operation control software, business control software, etc.), and related services.

Global Logistics Automation Market: Market Outlook and Trends

Logistics automation is the use of computer software and automated machinery to improve logistics operations’ competence. It refers to processes within a distribution center and warehouse with broader tasks started by supply chain management systems and enterprise resource scheduling systems. A logistics automation system compliments the facilities delivered by greater level computer systems.

Global Logistics Automation Market

Growth Drivers

Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry

The e-commerce explosion in current years has impacted the manufacturing, retail, and logistics industries intensely. In the last few years, the retail sector is transitioning from traditional brick and mortar stores to online stores. Such a change is putting tremendous pressure on the supply chains and warehousing systems, which is further increased by the labor challenges.

Logistics Automation is a solution to these tests and is being executed worldwide to smoothen the operating processes. Hence, the e-commerce boom is motivating the market for Logistics Automation.

Increasing use of Robotics

The transport management and warehouse management are proactively accepting logistics automation robots, which mechanizes moving goods and keeping across the supply chain operations. The logistics automation robots are combined with crosswise warehouses and loading facilities for organizing and shipping the products. These robots also offer improved uptime levels compared to manual labor, which leads to the growth in productivity and effectiveness of the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 in industry

The COVID-19 crisis is disturbing the industries globally. The global economy is expected to take the lowest hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. The outbreak has formed significant disturbances in primary industries such as retail, logistics, and e-commerce. The sharp drop in the international logistics business industry is adversely impacting the global logistics automation market’s growth. The factory closures, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to battle and contain the outbreak have harmfully affected the logistics industry.

Global Logistics Automation Market: Segmentation

Based on the components, the logistics automation market is divided into Warehouse & Storage Management, Transportation Management.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the market is divided into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, oil, gas & energy, logistics & transportation, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, chemicals, food & beverage, and others. The retail & Ecommerce section is projected to be the rising section. The era of digitalization has improved internet saturation in recent years. Exposure to the internet has elevated the desire for luxury amongst people. In recent years, people started outlay more on luxury and comfort. E-commerce offers a wide variety of products and facilities over the internet and the flexibility to shop at any time from any place. This flexibility has increased people’s interest in e-commerce. Growing demand for e-commerce is bolstering the request for packaging and transportation.

Geographically, the Global White Oil Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Logistics Automation Market: Regional Insights

The North American region presently grips a significant share of the global Logistics Automation market and is probable to last the same in the prediction period. U.S., China, Japan, and Germany countries are likely to predict considerable traction in the Logistics Automation market.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in the Logistics Automation Market include Dematic Corporation (US), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc. (US), KNAPP AG (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), SSI Schaefer AG (Switzerland), Mecalux, S.A. (Spain), VITRONIC (Germany), BEUMER Group (Germany), Toshiba Logistics Corporation (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), WiseTech Global Limited (Australia), System Logistics Spa (Italy), Falcon Autotech (India), SI Systems, LLC (US), ULMA Handling Systems (Spain), Inspirage (US), FRAMOS (Germany), Matternet Inc. (US), Pcdata BV (Netherlands), Hinditron (India), JBT Corporation (US), and OPEX Corporation (New Jersey) and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

· October 2019 – Schiphol Airport signs long term contract with BEUMER Group

· August 2020 – The industrial conglomerate Honeywell and the oil-services giant Halliburton are teaming up. The pair is bringing cloud-based software applications to Halliburton’s energy-producing clients.

Scope of the Report

· By Component

ü Warehouse & Storage Management

ü Transportation Management

· By Organization Size

ü Large Enterprises

ü SMEs

· By Vertical

ü Retail & E-commerce

ü Automotive

ü Manufacturing

· By Region

ü North America

ü Europe

ü Asia Pacific

ü South America

ü Middle East & Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

