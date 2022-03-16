Ginseng Extracts Market Size Analysis by Regions, Dynamics, Value Chain Analysis, Industry Events, and s 2030

The global ginseng extracts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global market has grown significantly due to factors such as increased consumer awareness towards the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the growing demand for the product across numerous end-use sectors, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others, creates a substantial market opportunity for the major players in the ginseng extracts market.

Globally, cardiovascular disease affects more than 420 million people, and it is the leading cause of death across the globe. Cancer cases are also showing a rapid increase, with 19.3 million people diagnosed with cancer in 2020 alone. Lifestyle diseases are also becoming more prevalent due to stress and unhealthy food habits.

Currently, more than 1.1 billion people are living with hypertension and in China alone, there are an estimated 270 million people suffering from the disease. This increase in the prevalence of chronic disease will contribute to the upward growth of the ginseng extracts market.

The emergence of COVID-19 is expected to drive the growth of the global market for ginseng extracts as the intake of ginseng will improve the immunity of a person. Hence ginseng is used as herbal medicine in treating COVID-19.

For instance, in late 2020, Health and Ayush ministries in India jointly launched the National Ayush treatment protocol. Most of the medication advised in the protocol have ashwagandha (Withania somnifera or Indian ginseng) and guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) as the base with different forms and formulations.

Growth Drivers

The growth of the global market for ginseng extracts is driven by the factors such as an increasing case of chronic diseases along with a rapid rise in the geriatric population. The use of ginseng in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals and the growing awareness for herbs and plant extracts among people is expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increase in the geriatric population is significantly contributing to the rapid rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. In 2019, more than 700 million people aged 65 years were living across the world and the number is expected to double, by 2050, to reach around 1.5 billion. This is expected to drive the growth of the global market for ginseng extracts.

Many new developments are taking place in the global market owing to its increasing popularity. For instance, in March 2021, Mankind Pharma launched its OTC (over the counter) multivitamin tablet and food supplement called ‘Health OK’. This tablet contains ginseng, taurine, 20 multivitamin, and minerals that are expected to improve the immune system and the overall health of a person.

Similarly, Asmara launched two ginseng para-probiotic powdered blends known as Yin Elixir and Yang Elixir in 2020. In 2019, Botalys entered into a partnership, thereby becoming a supplier of ginseng raw material for Terry Naturally Vitamins based out of the U.S. and also for Belgian bases Nutrisan.

Ginseng Extracts Market Report Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

By Region

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

The major players in the market for ginseng extracts are investing heavily in research and development to develop ginseng as a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product to treat many chronic diseases and to improve the overall health of an individual. Companies are launching new products and are entering into partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their presence in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market for ginseng extracts include Koei Kogyo, RFI ingredient, Liuyang Naturalin Bio, Shanti Natural, Orkla Health, KGEC, Hangzhou Skyherb, Sinochem Pharmaceutical, Nino Biotech, Herbal Bioactives, Changsha Huir Biological-Tech, and Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

