Bathroom Taps Market Size 2022: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The global bathroom tap market value was more than $16,270 million in 2020. The global bathroom tap market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A bathroom tap is often attached to the water supply through a tap connector, typically soldered or compression-fitted to the water pipe, and has a nut that screws into the threaded “tail” of the tap, which hangs under the bath, basin, or sinks. Water flows from spouts above the shower are combined with hot and cold water that are adjustable independently with mixer taps. It is possible to connect shower hoses to mixer bath taps, so water can be routed to them as needed.

Hygiene standards and energy conservation, along with new technology’s rapid development, lead manufacturers to develop modern bathrooms that feature cutting-edge accessories. Consumers and manufacturers alike are gaining popularity with smart bathroom taps as they become more advanced. Innovative technology has enabled an array of electronic and digital taps to become available to the household and commercial markets.

Factors Affecting the Market

The rise in consumer disposable income is one of the main reasons driving growth in the global bathroom taps market. Consumers’ demand for home renovations and innovative bathroom accessories will drive the global market for bathroom taps.

Due to rising urbanization and infrastructure development projects, there is a shortage of water and energy. Consequently, the adoption of smart bathroom accessories, including bathroom taps, is expected to increase, supporting the growth of the global bathroom taps market.

Standard bathroom taps have a lower price tag than sensor-based bathroom taps. Also, when the power goes out, the faucets stop working. The global bathroom tap market may face significant limitations in the near future.

There are diverse bathroom taps, including mixer taps, pillar taps, wall-mounted taps, and floor-mounted taps. The market share of mixer taps was the highest in the past years and is probable to grow through the forecast period. Mixer taps can be used equally well on a bath and sink and allow the regulated temperature of water to be precisely adjusted, regardless of whether the water is used for shaving or washing directly from the faucet.

Covid-19 Impact

There has been an enormous impact on people and the entire community of multiple countries due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The production of bathroom taps has halted due to continuous lockdowns in key global countries. The market players can only afford to stop trading for a limited period of time before they have to alter their investment plans. Additionally, with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines on the market, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to decrease in the near future. Additionally, this should result in the re-entry of bathroom taps manufacturers at peak capacity, which will help the market recover by 2022. In the aftermath of COVID-19 infections diminishing, equipment and machinery manufacturers must maintain their staff, operations, and supply networks, respond to urgent emergencies and establish new working procedures.

The overview of the Asia-Pacific Market

Asia Pacific market held the highest share in 2020 and is forecast to a CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in consumer awareness regarding health hygiene, water conservation, and energy conservation will drive the development of the bathroom tap market during the forecast period. In addition, the growing adoption of touchless faucets in non-residential buildings will boost demand for the bathrooms tap market in the region.

Key Players in the Market

The leading prominent companies in the global bathroom tap market are:

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Jaquar Group

Kohler Co.

Delta Faucet Company

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Lixil Corporation

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

Mac Faucets, Llc.

Eczacibasi Group (Vitra)

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global bathroom tap market segmentation consists of Product Type, End-User, Industry, Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Mixer taps

Pillar taps

Wall-mounted taps

Floor mounted taps

Others

Segmentation based on End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation based on Material

Metal

Brass

Nickel

Bronze

Stainless Steel

Plastics

High-Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

