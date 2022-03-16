Passenger ticket vending machine Market Growth Statistics 2022, Upcoming Investments, Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The global passenger ticket vending machine market was estimated at ~$0.72 billion in 2020. Over the forecast period, from 2021 to 2027, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.4%.

Passenger ticket vending machines are exclusively designed to produce electronic tickets for passengers. It replaces all the manual work by supplying tickets and cutting the cost using smart cards, cash, and coins. Passenger ticket vending machines are usually installed at railway stations, subway stations, bus stations, and airports. This automatic solution replaces the traditional methods of allotting the ticket, owing to the time-effective and low-cost solutions.

The growing use of digital technology is changing the look of urbanization. Hence, the fact is uplifting the growth of the global passenger ticket vending machines market and is expected to continue at the same pace.

A vending machine provides advantages like lowering the cost of labor, reducing operational time, providing agreeable transport infrastructure, and an excellent security system. These benefits are inclined to create a significant impact on the passenger ticket vending machines market.

The passenger ticket vending machines market can face a decline in growth, owing to the high installation charges and additional maintenance expenses.

The traditional methods of working enhance the possibilities of errors, while automated systems can help avoid these errors. Passenger ticket vending machines ensure mistake-free operations in the comparatively lowest time. If compared to manual work, the automatic machines work efficiently and reduce most of the manual costs. These beneficial aspects can propel the need for passenger ticket vending machines during the forecast period.

The passenger ticket vending machine benefits consumers by eliminating the need for cash payments. Moreover, the ticket vending machines terminate the chances of a language barrier between the drivers and passengers, which is another convenient factor for passengers. The hassle-free card and only payment methods will improve the chances of growth in the global passenger ticket vending machine market.

The proficiency of the machines to perform transactions rapidly and mistake-free are more liable as compared to humans. The records are quickly collected in the database, allowing merchants to track the transactions.

Passenger ticket vending machine companies acquire high-cost for the installation. The additional vending machine equipment and checking devices are required to set up a perfect automatic system which adds a surplus amount to the overall cost. Moreover, services like establishing a liable communication network, hardware fixing, fine-tuning, and examining system hardware increase the installation charges. These aspects can further halt the growth of the global passenger ticket vending machine market.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 outbreak has declined the need for ticket vending machines. Hence, it resulted in impacting the overall global passenger ticket vending machine market.

The covid-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the entire travel industry, owing to the strict lockdown condition. Moreover, the limited financial performance of market players has been another reason for the decline in market growth.

The second wave of COVID-19 further impacted the overall decline and is anticipated to affect the overall economic outlook negatively to a more elevated extent.

Regional Analysis

Europe is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Input Type

Smart Card

Near Field Communications

Others

By Application

Railway Stations

Subway Stations

Bus Stations

Airports

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players

Aep ticketing solutions srl

Ducati energia spa

Flowbird sas

Ica chipkartensysteme gmbh

Init innovation in traffic systems se

Omron corp.

Scheidt & bachmann gmbh

Sigma spa

Thales group

Xerox corp

Other prominent players

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

