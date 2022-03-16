High-Pressure Pumps Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Players with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2030

High-pressure pumps maintain to sustain a high amount of pressure rather than normal ones. It is being used to amplify the fuel heating process with its power-driven feature. The pump selection method is mostly based on several aspects including, the form of liquid, its volatility, space, and the solid containing capability of the liquid .

The global high-pressure pumps market was figured $2.5 billion in 2020. The global high-pressure market will grow at a CAGR of ~2.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The growing investments in the oil & gas industry are enhancing the demand of the global high-pressure pumps market. As per the report issued by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) spent over $2,730.0 million on oil rigs. Thus, with the extension in oil & gas exploration activities worldwide, trade of the high-pressure pumps is expected to rise actively through the forecast period.

The deceleration in the oil & gas industry might slow down the expansion of the high-pressure pumps market. Widely used carbon capture and storage (CCS) services are anticipated to boost the growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held dominance in the market in 2020. The leading economic growth led to the expansion of industrial infrastructure.

The key reason for the growth of industrial infrastructure is its policies directly concentrating on growing the industrial sector. Maximum states in the Asia-Pacific are considered developing states, therefore, with the growing population, the demand for food, textile, steel, and electricity is also growing. Out of all the countries, India and China put forward the highest demands for high-pressure pumps. The propelling economy and population in both countries are expected to grow the market throughout the forecast period.

Besides that, the growth of refining and petrochemicals industries in India is expected to heighten the high-pressure pump market in the country.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 pandemic generated various hurdles in the business sector. The nationwide lockdown in various countries ceased the industrial manufacturing and oil & gas activities. That resulted in a decline in the demand for high-pressure pumps throughout the globe.

As per International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy narrowed by 3.0% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The implementation of a nationwide lockdown by the government paused the working of manufacturing sectors. Industries have to shut the manufacturing activities, and hence it declined the demand for high-pressure pumps.

As reported by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors throughout India were worst affected due to Novel-corona(COVID-19) outbreak. The lockdown in the country most likely decreased the requirement for high-pressure pumps which were being used by automotive, building & construction, and paints & coatings industries.

Even after some countries began to remove restrictions by the mid of 2020, it might be a serious challenge for the manufacturing sector to return to normal working conditions. It is anticipated to impact the growth of the high-pressure pumps market for a longer time.

As per UNIDO, approximately 30.0%–70.0% of the staff of manufacturing industries moved back to their hometowns because of the absence of income facilities and job loss during a pandemic. The steel and chemical industries also faced the lack or unavailability of workers that reduced the requirement of high-pressure pumps. The decline in the number of workforces affects the production work in the industries, and hence the demand for high pressure pumps decreased. It might influence the decelerate market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

CAT PUMPS

MAXIMATOR GMBH

ANDRITZ

GEA GROUP

GRUNDFOS

SULZER LTD.

The Weir Group PLC

KSB SE & CO.

DANFOSS

HAMMELMANN

Key market segments

By Type

Dynamic

Positive Displacement

By Pressure

30 Bar to 100 Bar

101 Bar to 500 Bar

Above 500 Bar

By End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing Industries

Chemical & pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

