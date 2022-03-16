Poly Vinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Share 2022: Industry Size, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global polyvinyl alcohol market value was more than $370.7 million in 2020. The global polyvinyl alcohol market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic polymer utilized to make a synthetic fiber by wet spinning. The fabric is abrasion-resistant and wrinkle-resistant. Fibers made of PVA are the most hygroscopic of synthetic fibers. PVA staple fibers can be knit into fabrics for clothing, linens, and curtains. There are a variety of PVA products available around the world, including Vinol (USSR), Vinylon and Kuralon (Japan), and Winalon (Korea). Polyvinyl alcohol fiber is used in construction, chemicals, textiles, and other industries across the globe.

Factors Affecting

Global polyvinyl alcohol fiber demand will rise due to the rise in cement consumption in the construction industry and the increasing use of polyvinyl alcohol fiber in the textiles industry.

A global price escalation in petrochemical feedstock restrains the market’s growth.

Research into improving polyvinyl alcohol fiber strength, and growing demand from developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, may attract global players and present growth opportunities for the global PVA fiber market.

Covid-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the majority of the industrial and commercial markets and had a negative impact on the growth of the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market. This impact is mainly due to the significant disruptions during manufacturing and supply-chain operations caused by government-enforced precautions and restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus. During this period, the chemical industry’s decreased demand for polyvinyl alcohol fiber and shut-down of several infrastructure projects have had a negative impact on the development of the polyvinyl alcohol fiber market. In the recent pandemic outbreak, the high price fluctuations in petrochemical feedstocks have hampered the demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers. Due to these factors, the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market will experience limited growth right now.

Regional Analysis

In 2020, Asia-Pacific was accounted for a significant share of the market due to the presence of countries such as China and India. Developing countries and a large population in this region are the main driving forces behind the market’s growth. Indian government investments in infrastructure, including bullet trains, metro lines, and highways, will require a great deal of reinforced concrete. Another significant factor boosting the growth of the polyvinyl alcohol fiber market in this region is the textile industry in China and India and the ever-growing exports of textile-related goods out of these countries. There will be ample opportunities for growth in the polyvinyl alcohol fiber market with the above applications.

Key Players

The several leading prominent competitors profiled in the global polyvinyl alcohol market are:

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon

Eastman Chemical Company

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Hunan Xiangwei Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

EI du Pont de Nemours and Company

BouLing Chemical Co., Limited

MiniFIBERS, Inc.

UNITIKA LTD.

Nycon

Inner Mongolia Shuangxin Environment-Friendly Material Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global polyvinyl alcohol market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Staple

Filament Fiber

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Textile

Chemical Industry

Power

Oil and gas

Automobile

Hydraulics

Others

Construction

Non-Woven Fabrics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

