Retractable Awnings Market Current Growth 2022, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2030

The global retractable awnings market valued was more than $5,024.4 million in 2020. The global retractable awnings market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Retractable awnings offer the comfort and shade of a roof with even greater ease and convenience than windows. Retractable awnings provide shade from direct sunlight and its harmful rays. In addition, these awnings can fully retract whenever needed, allowing maximum use of natural light. It is possible to retract and fold the cover against the wall surface in addition to elevating it to the air. It is possible to retract atomically as well as manually. Whether on a patio or window, retractable awnings are available on residential or non-residential structures. Awnings with retractable arms are also available as freestanding models.

Factors Affecting

The retractable awnings industry is driven by the need to increase living space and protect against the sun. In addition to sun protection, awnings at homes can expand living areas and increase privacy. The awnings available to reduce the amount of heat entering houses, offices, and restaurants come in many shapes and sizes. The need to enhance the beauty of the building also drives the market for retractable awnings.

A wide range of colors, patterns, and designs are available on retractable awnings. The retractable awnings enhance the aesthetic value of the building or the space. A major advantage of fabric advancements has been the growth of sales of awning products.

During harsh weather conditions, awnings do not function and will need to retract. Awnings made of fabric are more vulnerable during storms, rain, and heavy snowfall. Awnings cannot give protection in harsh conditions, which is the purpose of their installation. Due to their motorized and remote-controlled operation, retractable awnings are expensive and difficult to install.

Innovations in technology drive the growth of the awnings market. In old age, the awnings were rolled back using a rope string or sidearm during rain, storms, and snow. As technology advances in every field, the awnings market has also seen an increase in technological advancements.

In the commercial and residential sectors, the introduction of motorized awnings that retract with the help of a switch, remote, or even a smartphone is forecast to open up new business opportunities for the retractable awning market.

Covid-19 Impact

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant impact was seen in the construction, hotel, and tourism sectors. There was a halt or restriction of manufacturing. It was difficult to maintain the global supply chain of construction and transportation. Thus, production of retractable awnings and demand fell, resulting in a slowdown in the market. Meanwhile, industries have gradually resumed regular products and services. Due to the re-initiation of projects at full capacity, the retractable awning market will recover by 2021.

Regional Analysis

There were large markets in North America due to factors, such as rising private buildings and the benefits of awning installation, such as lower costs, energy savings, and durability. Over the forecast period, 2021-2027, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa will grow faster than the rest of the world.

Key Players

The several leading prominent competitors profiled in the global retractable awnings market are:

MARKILUX GmbH + CO. KG

Commercial Awnings Ltd

Eide Industries, Inc.

Marygrove Awnings

Advanced Design Awnings & Signs

Shades Awnings

Sunesta

Warema Renkhoff SE

Mitjavila

NuImagePro & NuImage Awnings

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global retractable awnings market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Retracting Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Patio

Window

Freestanding

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Non-residential

Segmentation based on Retracting Type

Manual

Motorized

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

