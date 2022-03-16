Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2022-2030

The global market for wastewater treatment equipment value was more than $25 billion in 2020. The global wastewater treatment equipment market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Water treatment is the process of converting wastewater into soft water suitable for industrial purposes. Wastewater treatment is required to remove microbial contaminants from the water, such as viruses, unwanted bacteria, and protozoa. Industrial processing suffers from poor-quality water.

Water treatment aims to reduce the level of TSS (Total Suspended Solids). Separating the chemical, physical, and biological properties of water help remove microorganisms and suspended solids from water.

It is important to select wastewater treatment apparatus based on the properties of water and its constituents, such as density, melting point, boiling point, and velocity.

Factors Impacting the Market

The rapid increase in population coupled with the advancement of industrialization and stringent wastewater treatment regulations has fueled the growth of the global wastewater treatment equipment market. It is possible to use industrial effluents for potable purposes as well as industrially. Thus, maintaining a balance between the two is especially important. Moreover, the rate of industrialization has grown considerably in recent years, leading to more wastewater treatment facilities.

On a global scale, the main obstacle to wastewater treatment is the high cost of equipment and operating plants. The process of water processing and chemical treatment consumes a significant amount of energy. The cost of chemical and biological therapy continues to rise due to the need to store chemicals for treatment. In underdeveloped economies, wastewater treatment gear remains stifled by the scope of such technologies.

The rise in awareness of energy efficiency and water conservation will create new market opportunities during the forecast period. As technologies and chemicals for water treatment advance, the cost of treatment will decrease. The need for a wastewater treatment plant will increase in the coming years because of a global shift in water treatment regulations.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The treatment of wastewater involves the removal of viruses and other pathogens, including Covid-19 infection. Hence, current wastewater treatment and disinfection processes are likely to be effective, which will drive the market demand.

Regional Analysis of the Market

The Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest marketplace for wastewater treatment equipment. Asia Pacific wastewater treatment equipment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2027. There has been an increase in the adoption of wastewater treatment equipment in the Asia Pacific, mainly due to the presence of various wastewater treatment equipment manufacturers in the region and the demands for treated water in several applications such as municipal and industrial in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. In addition, the abundant raw materials in the Asia Pacific region have attracted several global companies and investors to locate their production facilities in the area, which has resulted in the growth of the Asia Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Key Players

The leading prominent players in the global wastewater treatment equipment market are:

Ashland Water Technologies

Kemira Oyj

The Dow Chemical Company

Xylem Inc.

GDF Suez SAW

Danaher Corporation

Aquatech International Corporation

GE Water & Process Technologies

Degremont SAS

Veolia Environment SA

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global market segmentation of wastewater treatment equipment consists of Product, Process, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

● Membrane Separation

o Reverse Osmosis Membranes

o Ultrafiltration Membranes

o Microfiltration Membranes

o Nanofiltration Membrane

● Biological

● Sludge

● Disinfection

● Others

Segmentation based on Process

● Primary Treatment

● Secondary Treatment

● Tertiary Treatment

Segmentation based on Application

● Industrial

● Municipal

Segmentation based on Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC286

