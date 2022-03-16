Neoprene Market 2022: Size ,Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The global neoprene market value was $1.5 billion in 2020. The global neoprene market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Neoprene is a rubber synthetically produced from chloroprene by free radical polymerization. In 1931, DuPont was the first company to commercialize the compound as an oil-resistant substitute for natural latex rubber. The advantages of neoprene over natural rubber latex and other synthetic materials are numerous. Neoprene offers excellent protection against oxidizing agents such as alcohols, oils, and acids and resistance to all acetonic solvents. It is also resistant to physical failures such as cuts and to damage caused by abrasion, flexing, and twisting. In addition to its UV resistance, ozone resistance, and weather resistance, the material also adheres well to fabrics and metals. In addition, Neoprene has good chemical stability, and it remains flexible at a wide range of temperatures. A polymer compound such that neoprene can also modify to produce compounds with diverse chemical and physical properties according to the product’s needs.

Factors Affecting

The global neoprene market is growing due to a rise in demand from the building & construction, and automotive industries. In addition, government initiatives in private and public infrastructure development are a significant factor driving the product demand in Asia-Pacific.

This surge in neoprene used in the automotive industry for power transmission belts, brakes & steering system components, oil seals, shock absorber seals, and tires will all contribute to the growth of the neoprene market.

Neoprene’s popularity will continue to be restricted by crude oil price volatility and the availability of efficient substitutes. During the forecast period, neoprene gloves are likely to gain popularity and generate growth opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact

The market suffered from the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020. Neoprene commonly appears in automotive products, including rubber gaskets, O-rings, seals, hoses, and the construction industry’s products, including fire doors, electrical insulation, and waterproofing membranes. The declining automotive industry and a temporary halt on construction and automotive activities due to the pandemic lockdown negatively impacted the demand of the neoprene market. However, the requirement for neoprene products such as medical gloves has significantly increased, which, in turn, escalated the growth of the neoprene market.

Regional Perspective

By 2020, Asia-Pacific held a significant share of the market. Due to rapid urbanization in the region, the construction industry has grown significantly due to the increased demand for new homes. Additionally, the government is implementing several housing projects, including “Housing for All” to provide urban/rural poor people with affordable housing and Smart City to outfit smart homes with modern amenities, a step likely to spur demand for neoprene in the region. The real estate and infrastructure sectors grew strongly despite the Covid-19 scenario. It would boost the construction and infrastructure markets in the area, thereby increasing neoprene demand there.

Key Players

The leading prominent players in the global neoprene market are:

TOSOH Corporation

Pidilite Industries

Covestro AG, Lanxess

Zenith Rubber

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd

The 3M Company

Denka Company Limited

BGK GmbH Endlosband

TuHuang Chemical Co.

Other competitors profiled in this market include:

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co Ltd.

Canada Rubber Group

ACRO Industries

Others

Aim of the Report

The global neoprene market segmentation consists of Product, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Neoprene Sponge/Foam

Neoprene Sheet

Neoprene Latex

Segmentation based on End-User

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Textiles

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

