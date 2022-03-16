Neoprene Market 2022: Size ,Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The global neoprene market value was $1.5 billion in 2020. The global neoprene market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Neoprene is a rubber synthetically produced from chloroprene by free radical polymerization. In 1931, DuPont was the first company to commercialize the compound as an oil-resistant substitute for natural latex rubber. The advantages of neoprene over natural rubber latex and other synthetic materials are numerous. Neoprene offers excellent protection against oxidizing agents such as alcohols, oils, and acids and resistance to all acetonic solvents. It is also resistant to physical failures such as cuts and to damage caused by abrasion, flexing, and twisting. In addition to its UV resistance, ozone resistance, and weather resistance, the material also adheres well to fabrics and metals. In addition, Neoprene has good chemical stability, and it remains flexible at a wide range of temperatures. A polymer compound such that neoprene can also modify to produce compounds with diverse chemical and physical properties according to the product’s needs.
Factors Affecting
The global neoprene market is growing due to a rise in demand from the building & construction, and automotive industries. In addition, government initiatives in private and public infrastructure development are a significant factor driving the product demand in Asia-Pacific.
This surge in neoprene used in the automotive industry for power transmission belts, brakes & steering system components, oil seals, shock absorber seals, and tires will all contribute to the growth of the neoprene market.
Neoprene’s popularity will continue to be restricted by crude oil price volatility and the availability of efficient substitutes. During the forecast period, neoprene gloves are likely to gain popularity and generate growth opportunities for the market.
Covid-19 Impact
The market suffered from the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020. Neoprene commonly appears in automotive products, including rubber gaskets, O-rings, seals, hoses, and the construction industry’s products, including fire doors, electrical insulation, and waterproofing membranes. The declining automotive industry and a temporary halt on construction and automotive activities due to the pandemic lockdown negatively impacted the demand of the neoprene market. However, the requirement for neoprene products such as medical gloves has significantly increased, which, in turn, escalated the growth of the neoprene market.
Regional Perspective
By 2020, Asia-Pacific held a significant share of the market. Due to rapid urbanization in the region, the construction industry has grown significantly due to the increased demand for new homes. Additionally, the government is implementing several housing projects, including “Housing for All” to provide urban/rural poor people with affordable housing and Smart City to outfit smart homes with modern amenities, a step likely to spur demand for neoprene in the region. The real estate and infrastructure sectors grew strongly despite the Covid-19 scenario. It would boost the construction and infrastructure markets in the area, thereby increasing neoprene demand there.
Key Players
The leading prominent players in the global neoprene market are:
- TOSOH Corporation
- Pidilite Industries
- Covestro AG, Lanxess
- Zenith Rubber
- Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd
- The 3M Company
- Denka Company Limited
- BGK GmbH Endlosband
- TuHuang Chemical Co.
Other competitors profiled in this market include:
Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co Ltd.
- Canada Rubber Group
- ACRO Industries
- Others
Aim of the Report
The global neoprene market segmentation consists of Product, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
- Neoprene Sponge/Foam
- Neoprene Sheet
- Neoprene Latex
Segmentation based on End-User
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Textiles
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
