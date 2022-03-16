Ground Defense System Market Size, Key Players Analysis ,2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Share Estimation and 2030 Regional Segmentation

The global market value of the ground defense system was $48,565.11 million in 2020. The global ground defense system market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The ground forces employ various defense systems, including weapons, vehicles, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The demand for missile-launch systems, armored fighting vehicles, soldier equipment, and communication devices has surged due to a rise in conflicts and armed conflict situations across the globe. A ground defense system ensures the safety of ground forces and maximizes survivability, connectivity, and lethality.

There are technological advancements taking place to improve lethality, precision, and range of weapons. Efforts are underway to upgrade weapons, vehicles, and support systems to become more reliable, robust, and efficient during combat. During the forecast period, the Pentagon will increase its spending on cutting-edge ground defense weapons and include artificial intelligence in different weapon systems in order to progress the development of next-generation ground defense systems.

Factors Affecting

The development of autonomous weapons will receive more investment. While autonomous weapon technology is still in its infancy, several military agencies and private companies have developed and tested weapons that would enable them to fight on their own.

The multi-role armored vehicle class represents a next-generation, extremely durable combat vehicle used by ground defense units. These vehicles provide significant improvements in soldier durability, mobility, and force protection, enabling the defense force’s armored vehicle combat forces to operate more efficiently in the future. During the forecast period, these factors will likely increase demand for multi-role armored vehicles. Over the past few years, various nations have procured multi-role armored vehicles because of an increase in conflicts and warlike situations.

A reliable ground defense system is a must-have for land-based forces worldwide. However, these systems are expensive to purchase and maintain. Due to these factors, the procurement or development of advanced ground defense systems is limited, therefore negatively impacting the growth of the global ground defense systems market, especially in countries with low defense budgets.

The use of robotics for military purposes is not new and is used by armed forces worldwide for decades. A robot can carry out various combat functions for the military, including explosive disarmament, lethal combat operations, firefighting, rescue, logistics support, and surveillance. In addition, robots can replace human soldiers in combat since they can handle a broader range of tasks, such as identifying enemy positions. Robots can help reduce casualties during intense artillery fire by giving backup. In addition, they can recognize a variety of hazards in a potentially vast hostile environment with high accuracy. It is forecast to result in a high rate of robotics adoption in the near future.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19’s impact on ground defense system markets is unpredictable and will likely last until the second quarter of 2021.

Covid-19 forced governments globally to implement a strict lockdown and ban import-export of raw materials items for most of 2020. As a consequence of this, raw materials for manufacturing ground defense equipment fell suddenly out of supply.

Furthermore, some parts manufacturing facilities had to close their doors due to the nationwide lockdown.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, ground defense initiative development has slowed.

Regional Analysis

North America will witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2021-2027 due to high investments in defense and international intelligence, especially in the United States, and higher development in the IT industry the market is forecast to fuel the growth in the region.

Key Players

The leading prominent players profiled in the global ground defense system market are:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

BAE Systems plc.

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global ground defense system market segmentation focuses on Application, Operation, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Combat

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Training

Others

Segmentation based on Operation

Manned

Unmanned

Segmentation based on End-User

Defense Intelligence

Military

Law Enforcement

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

