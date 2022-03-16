Men Personal Care Market Trends, Global Share 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global men’s personal care market size was measured at US$ 124.8 billion in the year 2020 and the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of about 8.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC293

The reason behind the increasing demand for men personal care products is the growth in social media influence, increasing demand for personal hygiene, growth in DPI (Disposable Personal Income), increasing availability of shopping channels, concerns related to personality, appearance, and self-grooming, changing fashion trends and promotion on social media sites further heightens the overall market growth and influence purchasing decision towards personal care products. Moreover, the expansion of organized retail lead to the growth of the global men’s personal care market.

Men’s care products include a variety of items ranging from basic personal health care products to personality enhancement materials like deodorants, perfumes, hair gels, mouthwashes, and facial products, etc.

Personal health and personality care products are available for consumers of all ages; however, supplies are most utilized by youngsters. Fragrance and perfumes are a few of the widely used products that children and adults use regularly. Other than that, teeth wash is being used by men to keep tangled particles and boost oral health.

As per the article published by Cosmetics Europe in 2019, 81.0% of men worldwide consider buying products depending on their health, hygiene, and appearance. The global men’s personal care market appears to have advanced opportunities because of the wide range of requirements for male skincare, makeup, and manscaping tools. Various start-ups are entering the market and striving to transform the ways to develop better products with innovative marketing strategies. Some of the examples are Beardo (Marico), Dollar Shave Club (Unilever), Bombay Shaving Club (Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.), etc.

Several innovations are being done for men’s personal care demand. For instance, Reckitt Benckiser expanded its reach to men with the launch of various men’s grooming items. After Veet, a hair removal cream for women, Reckitt Benckiser in November 2019 propelled with a hair removal cream for men. Brickell Men’s Products and OM4 also offer an extensive range of organic skincare and personal care products including men’s scrubs, moisturizers, anti-aging creams, salt sprays, moisturizers, toners, eye creams, etc

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC293

Key Players

The major players in the global men personal care market are

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever plc

Avon Products, Incorporated

Kao Corporation

Colgate – Palmolive Company

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Company, Limited

Johnson and Johnson

Procter and Gamble (P&G)

L’Oreal S.A.

Other players in the value chain include:

Combe Incorporated

Conaire Corporation

Revlon Inc.

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Mary Kay Inc.

Amway Corporation

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 played a major role in enhancing the demand for natural and hygienic products. People are more inclined to maintain hygiene by buying fresh plant-based products instead of products containing artificial components that may increase the risk of infection. COVID-19 elevated demand for sanitation at manufacturing plants and is expected to impact more on product purchases. Before the pandemic, consumers kept themselves away from personal care products purchases because of the available preservatives that may increase the possibility of infection.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Men hair care

Shampoos & Rinses

Hair Gel

Hair Conditioners

Hair Sprays & Hair Cream

Hair Dyes & Hair Colors

Men shaving

Shaving Soap

Shaving Creams

After Shave Lotions

Pre-Shave Lotions

Men oral care

Dental Care Tools

Mouthwashes & breath fresheners

Men personal cleanliness

Fragrances

Soaps

Body powders

Men skincare

Face and Neck Creams/Lotions

Body and Hand Creams/Lotions

Cleansers

Moisturizers

Other personal care products

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Bathing Essentials

Nail Care

By Age Group

18-29 years

30-59 years

60 years and above

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC293

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

BY PRICE POINT

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Drug stores or pharmacy

Mass merchandiser

Departmental stores

Mono-brand stores

Specialty stores

Online sales channel

Regional Analysis

The North America men’s personal care market is holding the highest share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to follow the same trend by 2027. The dominance of the region is attributed to various factors such as the key presence of leading companies in the region. Companies are strategizing to capture the millennial age group by launching organic and natural product lines.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC293

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/