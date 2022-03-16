Men Personal Care Market Trends, Global Share 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global men’s personal care market size was measured at US$ 124.8 billion in the year 2020 and the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of about 8.1% from 2021 to 2027.
The reason behind the increasing demand for men personal care products is the growth in social media influence, increasing demand for personal hygiene, growth in DPI (Disposable Personal Income), increasing availability of shopping channels, concerns related to personality, appearance, and self-grooming, changing fashion trends and promotion on social media sites further heightens the overall market growth and influence purchasing decision towards personal care products. Moreover, the expansion of organized retail lead to the growth of the global men’s personal care market.
Men’s care products include a variety of items ranging from basic personal health care products to personality enhancement materials like deodorants, perfumes, hair gels, mouthwashes, and facial products, etc.
Personal health and personality care products are available for consumers of all ages; however, supplies are most utilized by youngsters. Fragrance and perfumes are a few of the widely used products that children and adults use regularly. Other than that, teeth wash is being used by men to keep tangled particles and boost oral health.
As per the article published by Cosmetics Europe in 2019, 81.0% of men worldwide consider buying products depending on their health, hygiene, and appearance. The global men’s personal care market appears to have advanced opportunities because of the wide range of requirements for male skincare, makeup, and manscaping tools. Various start-ups are entering the market and striving to transform the ways to develop better products with innovative marketing strategies. Some of the examples are Beardo (Marico), Dollar Shave Club (Unilever), Bombay Shaving Club (Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.), etc.
Several innovations are being done for men’s personal care demand. For instance, Reckitt Benckiser expanded its reach to men with the launch of various men’s grooming items. After Veet, a hair removal cream for women, Reckitt Benckiser in November 2019 propelled with a hair removal cream for men. Brickell Men’s Products and OM4 also offer an extensive range of organic skincare and personal care products including men’s scrubs, moisturizers, anti-aging creams, salt sprays, moisturizers, toners, eye creams, etc
Key Players
The major players in the global men personal care market are
Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)
Reckitt Benckiser
Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Unilever plc
Avon Products, Incorporated
Kao Corporation
Colgate – Palmolive Company
Beiersdorf AG
Shiseido Company, Limited
Johnson and Johnson
L’Oreal S.A.
Other players in the value chain include:
Combe Incorporated
Conaire Corporation
Revlon Inc.
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Mary Kay Inc.
Amway Corporation
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 played a major role in enhancing the demand for natural and hygienic products. People are more inclined to maintain hygiene by buying fresh plant-based products instead of products containing artificial components that may increase the risk of infection. COVID-19 elevated demand for sanitation at manufacturing plants and is expected to impact more on product purchases. Before the pandemic, consumers kept themselves away from personal care products purchases because of the available preservatives that may increase the possibility of infection.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Men hair care
Shampoos & Rinses
Hair Gel
Hair Conditioners
Hair Sprays & Hair Cream
Hair Dyes & Hair Colors
Men shaving
Shaving Soap
Shaving Creams
After Shave Lotions
Pre-Shave Lotions
Men oral care
Dental Care Tools
Mouthwashes & breath fresheners
Men personal cleanliness
Fragrances
Soaps
Body powders
Men skincare
Face and Neck Creams/Lotions
Body and Hand Creams/Lotions
Cleansers
Moisturizers
Other personal care products
Facial Makeup
Eye Makeup
Bathing Essentials
Nail Care
By Age Group
18-29 years
30-59 years
60 years and above
By Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
BY PRICE POINT
Low
Medium
High
By Distribution channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Drug stores or pharmacy
Mass merchandiser
Departmental stores
Mono-brand stores
Specialty stores
Online sales channel
Regional Analysis
The North America men’s personal care market is holding the highest share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to follow the same trend by 2027. The dominance of the region is attributed to various factors such as the key presence of leading companies in the region. Companies are strategizing to capture the millennial age group by launching organic and natural product lines.
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
