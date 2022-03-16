Acer Reports FY2021 Financial Results with Profitability Returning to Over NT$10 Billion

Acer's Board approves NT$2.28 in cash dividend per share

TAIPEI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (2353.TW) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and fiscal 2021 ended December 31. For the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$86.53 billion; gross profits of NT$9.92 billion with 11.5% margin; operating income of NT$3.91 billion, with 4.5% margin; net income [i] of NT$2.24 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.75.

For the full year of 2021, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$319.01 billion, gross profits of NT$37.19 billion with 11.7% margin, operating income of NT$14.16 billion with 58.5% in year-on-year (YoY) growth and a record high [2] 4.4% margin. The net income of NT$10.90 billion and EPS of NT$3.63 were both the highest in 11 years.

Acer's Board of Directors also approved a cash dividend of NT$2.28 per share, up 52.0% YoY, based on ex-dividend record date of July 6 for distribution on August 4.

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress. Acer Medical (6857.TW) has transferred from the Pioneer Stock Board to the Emerging Stock Board on the Taipei Exchange, Acer e-Enabling Business (AEB) (6811.TW) will apply for listing on the Mainboard of the Taipei Exchange, while Highpoint Service Network's (6884) application to publicly issue its stock has been approved this January.

The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on June 10, 2022 at Aspire Park in Taoyuan.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

[2] Since 2002, after the merger of Acer Inc. and Acer Sertek.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.



© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.