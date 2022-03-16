US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese attack against Taiwan will have much bigger consequences than the current Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Taipei’s major role in the global economy, according to United States expert Steve Yates.

Yates, a frequent visitor to Taiwan, chairs the China Policy Initiative (CPI) at the America First Policy Institute. He made the comments on the Fox Business show “Mornings with Maria” Monday (March 14).

Due to the war in Ukraine, concern has been mounting that China might launch a similar attempt to invade Taiwan. Yates said, “there are much bigger consequences to a Chinese attack on Taiwan than just the humanitarian ones, which are severe.”

He emphasized the Asian country’s key role in international supply chains. “So whether it comes from chips to software to a whole host of different industries, Taiwan is a big part of the global economy.”

Yates cautioned that the United States should not take the same approach as in Ukraine, pulling back from defense assistance before an invasion in order not to provoke the potential invader. Washington should instead come up with a serious way of showing the U.S. stands by Taiwan, he said.

Yates served as deputy assistant for national security affairs to Vice President Dick Cheney from 2001 through 2005, and later as president of Radio Free Asia. At the CPI, he takes part in advancing policies that reverse decades of U.S. accommodation with China.

The initiative states that the communist country poses a different threat from previous foreign threats against the U.S., as it has permeated every aspect of life, from trade and higher education to Hollywood movies and sports.