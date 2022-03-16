Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/... A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

In this satellite picture from Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Mar... In this satellite picture from Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A suspected Ukrainian strike on the air base damaged Russian helicopters and vehicles Tuesday. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesd... In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A suspected Ukrainian strike on the air base damaged Russian helicopters and vehicles Tuesday. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen in Enerhodar, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Ru... In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen in Enerhodar, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russian forces has engaged in a firefight to seize the facility. Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the fighting raised fears about safety there. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

An elderly woman is helped by policemen after she was rescued by firefighters from inside her apartment after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March... An elderly woman is helped by policemen after she was rescued by firefighters from inside her apartment after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base ... Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.... A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slo... In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At right is Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala listens during a meeting with U... In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa listens during a meeting with Ukrain... In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in... In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming "more realistic" after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. "Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "Any war ends with an agreement."(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slo... In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Next to Zelenskyy is Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainians Oria Oscaria and her brother Ego with their pet after arriving in Cizur Menor, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after Russian's inv... Ukrainians Oria Oscaria and her brother Ego with their pet after arriving in Cizur Menor, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after Russian's invasion of Ukraine. Oscaria's brothers and family were traveling with other Ukraine more than five thousands kilometers to arrive in Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers carry a man injured during a shelling attack into hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.... Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers carry a man injured during a shelling attack into hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman reacts after being rescued by firefighters from her apartment in a burning building that was hit by artillery shells in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday... A woman reacts after being rescued by firefighters from her apartment in a burning building that was hit by artillery shells in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in ... People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukrainian soldiers pay last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against the Russian invaders, in a cemetery in the town of Bory... Ukrainian soldiers pay last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against the Russian invaders, in a cemetery in the town of Boryspil close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

As Russia’s offensive pressed closer to Ukraine's seat of government, missiles and artillery slammed into high-rise apartment towers in Kyiv on Wednesday, setting buildings ablaze and leaving smoke hanging over the capital and its suburbs.

Russian forces escalated their bombardment of Ukrainian cities, including the city of Kharkiv and besieged port of Mariupol, intensifying the war's humanitarian toll and leaving cities smoldering.

But diplomatic activity is quickening, as well.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to meet again on Wednesday after a fourth round of talks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as “more realistic” than previous meetings. He urged patience as officials prepared to return to the negotiating table.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a “business-like spirit” has emerged in the diplomatic talks, which he described as focused on a so-called "neutral status" for Ukraine's military.

Zelenskyy meanwhile prepared to make a rare and direct appeal to members of the U.S. Congress, an attempt to marshal greater Western support against Russia's crushing invasion.

Here are some key things to know about the conflict:

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

Shrapnel from an artillery shell smashed into an apartment in the center of Kyiv early Wednesday, wiping out the building's top floor and sparking a fire that sent plumes of smoke rising over the capital's skyline. Emergency services reported two victims from the blaze, without specifying if they were killed or injured.

The leaping flames and thick smoke that have engulfed Kyiv apartment towers in recent days pointed to a possible new stage in the war, puncturing a sense of calm that had returned to the capital after Russia's initial advance.

Fighting continued to rage in Kyiv's suburbs, depriving thousands of heat and clean water. Russian troops were seeking to sever the capital from transport routes and supply lines as they planned a wider assault, a local official said.

A Russian airstrike slammed into the town of Markhalivka southwest of the capital and destroyed residential apartments, authorities said. The extent of the damage remained unclear.

Russia now occupies the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, local officials added.

A ceaseless barrage of strikes pounded the northeastern city of Kharkiv close to the Russian border that has suffered repeated bombardment. Ukrainian forces continued to thwart Russia's incursion into the heart of the city, authorities said.

Powerful explosions meanwhile thundered in the region around Kherson, a strategic Black Sea port, and near a train station in the southeastern energy-production hub of Zaporizhzhia.

The region "is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe,” Zelenskyy’s office warned.

ARE UKRAINIANS ABLE TO EVACUATE?

In the southeast, over 28,800 civilians escaped the blockaded port of Mariupol through several humanitarian corridors, city officials said late Tuesday.

The successful evacuation by thousands of cars came even as Russian forces have renewed their shelling on the coastal city, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have struggled to stay alive without heat, food and clean water. Russian troops seized the city's largest hospital late Tuesday, holding hundreds people hostage inside the building, a regional official said.

Humanitarian convoys again failed to make it into Mariupol because of the Russian assault but managed to deliver aid and set up evacuation corridors from Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

Overall, more than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, the U.N. said — Europe's largest refugee crisis since WWII.

WHAT HAS THE AP DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED?

In the chaos and destruction of besieged Kharkiv, doctors are struggling to treat COVID-19 patients as the bombs fall outside.

Several times a day the wail of air raid sirens sounds out at the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, sending feeble virus patients — some connected to ventilators and struggling to breathe — running for bomb shelters.

“Bombing takes place from morning into night," hospital director Dr. Pavel Nartov told The Associated Press. “It could hit at any time.”

HOW IS THE WORLD RESPONDING TO THE WAR?

The leaders of three European countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, returned on Wednesday from a risky trip to the besieged Ukrainian capital to show their support. They met with Zelenskyy and expressed their hope that Ukraine would achieve its aspirations to join the European Union as fires burned in the wreckage wrought by Russian strikes outside.

Following Zelenskyy's scheduled virtual address to U.S. Congress later Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce that the U.S. is delivering $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official. The sum includes money for anti-armor and air-defense weapons, bringing the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion.

Biden also plans to travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion, and will attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels. NATO has been bolstering its eastern flank with troops and equipment to deter Russia from invading any of its members.

Around the word, governments continued to punish Moscow for its invasion. The U.S. targeted the assets of Russian military officials in an additional round of sanctions. The European Union imposed sanctions on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and announced new measures to deny Russian oligarchs high-end luxury goods.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine: http://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine