China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If “Taiwan independence separatist forces” cross China’s "red line", Beijing will have to “take decisive measures,” Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said on Wednesday (March 16).

Zhu said that realizing the complete unification of the motherland is the common wish of all of China’s sons and daughters. She said the Chinese are patient and willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful unification, the Liberty Times reported.

Zhu’s comments followed news of a leaked report from Russia's Federal Security Service that alleged China had considered attacking Taiwan this fall.

“Our determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity is firm, and we will never allow anyone or any force to infringe and divide the sacred territory of the motherland,” the spokesperson said.

Zhu said China will adhere to the “one China” principle and the 1992 consensus, implement the Chinese Communist Party's overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era, “resolutely smash” Taiwan's separatist plots, curb outside interference, and promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

She claimed that some countries have manipulated Taiwan-related issues “to control China", obstructing China’s unification and national rejuvenation goals.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) responded to Zhu’s comments by saying Taiwan must be more careful and prepare for war to ensure peace. It is no longer news that China intends to invade Taiwan by force.

Beijing will promote unification through various means, he said. Taiwan must increase its military preparedness and cooperate with international democratic allies.