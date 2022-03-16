NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Ferrari worth NT$19 million was a total loss after the driver accidentally swerved onto a median and collided with a tree, wiping out the equivalent to the "half a century" in earnings for the average Taiwanese worker.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (March 16), a man surnamed Chang (張) was turning his red Ferrari from Minquan Road onto Anbei Road in Tainan City's Anping District when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle, swerved onto a median, and slammed into a tree, reported China Times. The front end of the supercar caved in as it enveloped a tree.

Chang did not report any injuries, but his female passenger surnamed Wu (吳) suffered minor abrasions to her left cheek, reported UDN. According to the Tainan City Goverment Police Bureau, Wu was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After police administered a breathalyzer test on Chang, they found that his blood-alcohol level was zero. When questioned by police about the incident, Chang claimed that the car had "too much horsepower and the speed of the car was a little too fast before I lost control."

Chang reportedly was more concerned about the woman's injury than the state of his car, which he does not plan to repair. A witness was cited by Liberty Times as estimating that the nearly NT$20 million sportscar is worth more than what the average person makes in "half a century."



(Baofei Commune photo)



(Baofei Commune photo)