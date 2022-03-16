Alexa
Foxconn restarts factory in Shenzhen after pandemic-induced pause

Taiwan tech company resorts to ‘closed-loop’ system amid outbreak

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 17:20
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a swab at a worker's mouth at a Foxconn factory in China in 2021.

A medical worker in a protective suit takes a swab at a worker's mouth at a Foxconn factory in China in 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan tech company Foxconn said on Wednesday (March 16) that it had partially restarted its operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after having hit pause on production on Monday due to a local lockdown.

The output of Foxconn’s production there supplies Apple, Google, and Amazon. The site also acts as an R&D hub, per a Nikkei report.

Foxconn is implementing what it dubs a "closed-loop management process" (similar to that used to run Beijing’s Winter Olympic village this year) to manage its factories and employee dormitories. Employees in the loop can only move between their beds and their production line post.

Foxconn also made its earnings for last years’ October to December quarter public. The firm’s net profit fell 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, dropping to NT$44.39 billion (US$1.55 billion). This decline marked the end of a streak of three consecutive quarters of climbing profits.
