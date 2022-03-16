Taiwan will not bring spying charges against ex-officer who entered naval base

A retired officer entered the Zuoying Navy Base with a forged pass last November. A retired officer entered the Zuoying Navy Base with a forged pass last November. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A retired officer who entered Zuoying Navy Base last year using forged documents will not face spying charges under the National Security Act, prosecutors said Wednesday (March 16).

The 34-year-old former Navy major, surnamed Chen (陳), walked into the key naval base in Kaohsiung just before midnight on Nov. 12. He had gained access by using a forged pass, but the scheme was not discovered until after midnight as he left. Police arrested him four days later at an apartment he rented in the city’s Sanmin District.

Chen is not being suspected of spying, as there is no evidence he contacted representatives of an enemy power, CNA reported Wednesday. The Qiaotou District Prosecutors Office said it is bringing charges related to forgery and illegal entry into military installations against Chen, though it is still not clear what his motives were.

Chen served from 2004 to 2020, ending his career in the Navy as a training officer. While inside the base, he reportedly entered a training department office using a key he had failed to return upon leaving the service.