VinFast and NAS Academy welcome more than 5,000 candidates for ‘Go Boundless’ contest

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 16 March 2022 - The 'Go Boundless' Contest, held by VinFast and Nas Academy, received over 5,000 applications from around the world after only three weeks. This far exceeds expectations, affirming the strong interests of young talents in the green and environmentally friendly transportation trend.





The 'Go Boundless' video contest officially began on February 17, 2022. As of March 9, 2022, VinFast and Nas Academy received an astounding 5,139 applications from 156 countries. The US, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Nigeria account for approximately 50% of the applicants.



Of the 5,000+ applications, hundreds of videos have already been submitted with unique ideas showcasing an appreciation for the sustainable electric mobility trend that VinFast is accelerating globally. VinFast and Nas Academy are hopeful in the bold inspiration for society's creativity and progress towards adopting cleaner renewable sources of energy and applying environmentally friendly mobility solutions.



In addition to receiving an all-expense-paid trip to Vietnam to compete for the Grand Prize, the top ten candidates from the first round will also receive a $2,000 cash prize. The final winner of the 'Go Boundless' challenge will receive a $30,000 cash Grand Prize.



About the contest, Mr. Nuseir Yassin, CEO and Founder of Nas Academy, shared: "We are extremely excited with the huge interest coming from our young talents. Going boundless together, we, the future content creators, will inspire and make a significant impact on the green revolution."



Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, stated: "The great resonance coming from across the globe to the contest give VinFast motivation to continue its mission of driving the movement of the global electrified mobility revolution. We are so grateful to welcome thousands of wonderful talents on this journey towards a greener, safer, and more efficient tomorrow for all."



Creating the video is undoubtedly an exciting challenge as it requires creativity, storytelling, and an understanding of the importance of sustainable mobility. Valid entries must be 1-3 minutes in length and attempt to inspire audiences to switch from gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles with at least one compelling reason. Entries also must satisfy stringent audio, lighting, and language (English) requirements.



Deeply motivated by this resonance, VinFast and Nas Academy have decided to carry this momentum until March 25, 2022, to welcome more talents to the contest. Candidates can register for the contest and learn more on the website: https://nasacademy.com/vinfast





'GO BOUNDLESS' VIDEO CONTEST



The 'Go Boundless' video contest has two rounds. In the first round, candidates create and publish 1-3-minute-long videos to inspire audiences to switch from gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles. Applicants who submitted the top ten entries will be invited on a fully paid trip to Vietnam to create one more video to compete for the Grand Prize.



About the prize scheme, creators of the first 1,000 qualified videos will be awarded a USD $100 each cash prize and a $200 reservation payment for a VF 8 or VF 9. Each e-voucher has a payment value of $3,000 towards a VF 8 or $5,000 towards a VF 9 and other exclusive benefits for VinFirst's members.



After the first round, the top ten candidates from the first round will also receive a $2,000 cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to Vietnam to compete for the Grand Prize. The final winner of the Go Boundless challenge will receive a $30,000 cash Grand Prize.



As part of the contest, two seminars about brand inspiration delivered by VinFast experts and three Q&A sessions for consultation with Nas Academy experts will also be organized.





About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.





About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.





About Nas Academy

Nas Academy is the world's first creator school for the skills of the future. Headquartered in Singapore, Nas Academy raised $11 million Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners to help creators build their own academies through cohort-based learning experiences.



Motivated by the mission to empower content creators on the internet, Nas Academy has worked with over 100 creators to productize their knowledge, making education accessible to over 200,000 students across 160 countries.



Nas Academy has partnered with some of the world's leading companies to train, upskill, and tap into the creator economy for sustainable brand advocacy on social media – through corporate workshops, fellowships and other training programs.



