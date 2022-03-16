Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030

The global market for next-generation data storage is projected to reach US $ 60.36 billion in 2021 and US $ 167.4 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Next-generation data storage technologies include all technologically advanced and modern storage solutions and products that can store large amounts of unstructured data and improve file size . This technology not only securely manages large data sets, but also provides reliable, secure, and fast acquisition of knowledge. In addition, this technology allows large companies to systematically organize their data. Can now be stored and processed.

Aspects that impact market growth

market momentum: rapid growth of digital data, widespread use of smartphones, tablets and laptops, growth of the Internet of Things There are many factors that drive the market, including

Market growth: lower prices for solid-state drives, improved capabilities, and the cost-effective benefits of solid-state technology drive the growth of the next-generation storage device market.

Market threats: lack of skilled workers, lack of standards, and lack of protocols can slow the growth of the global market.

COVID -19 Uncertainty

In the Outbreak of COVID-19 Correspondingly, companies and institutions have implemented remote work policies as a precautionary measure. Many companies in various fields such as healthcare and education provide services electronically. People are cloud computing services. We are looking to online entertainment and remote work to adapt to the growing demand for Has had a moderate impact on the global market.

The North American next-generation data storage market is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, although the Asia-Pacific region is significantly the next-generation data storage market. It has the potential to grow.

Some of the major players dominate the next generation market, including:

● Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

● Dell Incorporated

● NetApp, Incorporated

● Hitachi, Limited

● International Business Machines Corporation

● Toshiba Corporation

● Pure Storage, Incorporated

● Nutanix, Incorporated

● Scality

● Micron Technology, Incorporated

● Tintri, Incorporated

● Cloudian, Incorporated

● Drobo, Incorporated

● Quantum Corporation

● Western Digital Corporation

● Samsung Electronics

● Fujitsu Limited

● VMware, Incorporated

● Nexenta Systems, Incorporated

The segmentation of the global next-generation data storage market focuses on storage systems, storage media, storage architecture, end users, and regions. Based on the

storage system, the market segmentation consists of direct-attached storage (DAS), network-attached storage (NAS), and storage area network (SAN).

Based on the storage media, the market segmentation is solid-state . Consists of drives (SSDs), hard drive portables (HDDs), and tapes.

Based on storage architecture, market segmentation focuses on file and object-based storage (FOBS), block storage. For

end users Based on this, Market Subdivision focuses on enterprises, governments, cloud service providers, and telecom.

