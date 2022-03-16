Stem Cell Therapy Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2030

The global market for stem cell therapy is projected to reach US $ 188 million in 2021 and US $ 899.66 million in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.

It is said that all animals and humans have “stem cells”, which are the most valuable cells in the body. During medical treatment and surgery, stem cells proliferate and almost all kinds of cells in the body. It can grow into cells. Adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells are two types of stem cells. Human embryonic stem cells are known as embryonic stem cells (ESCs). Due to their pluripotency, they are almost in the body. It can grow into all types of cells. Stem cell therapy is sometimes called regenerative medicine or central treatment. It is a drug that regenerates or replaces damaged or dead cells, regenerating cells. Can be.

Aspects that affect the growth of the market

market driver: Stem cell research and the introduction of a Good Manufacturing Practice certification facility for stem cell production are driving the market.

Market Growth: The widespread use of artificial pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to replace embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and the demand for cell and gene therapy are expected to drive future market growth.

Market threats: Stem cells Utilization poses ethical issues as it is manufactured by destroying human embryos. Concerns about embryonic stem cells for developing stem cell therapy could slow growth in the global market.

COVID -19 Uncertainty

The COVID-19 pandemic is negatively impacting the global stem cell therapy market. Early measures include social distance, telecommuting, and closure of commercial activities. The result was supply chain disruption and operational challenges, resulting in lower market profits. As a result, the global market has suffered.

North America is the leader in the stem cell market and the United States is the largest contributor to the market.

The prominent companies in the stem cell therapy market are:

Smith & Nephew plc

MEDIPOST

Anterogen CO. Limited

CORESTEM, Incorporated

PHARMICELL Co., Limited

NuVasive

RTI Surgical

AlloSource

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

Orthofix

Regrow Biosciences

Stempeutics Research (India).

Under Pipeline

Other Prominent Players

The fragmentation of the global stem cell therapy market focuses on cell sources, types, therapeutic uses, and regions.

Cell source-based segmentation

· Fat tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells)

· Bone marrow-derived MSCs

· Placement · Umbilical band-derived MSC,

· Other cell source

type-based segmentation

· Allogeneic stem cell therapy

· Autologous stem cell

therapy Use-based segmentation

· Musculoskeletal disorders

· Injuries and injuries

· Cardiovascular disorders

· Surgery

· Inflammatory diseases and autoimmunity Diseases

/ Nervous system diseases

/ Other therapeutic uses

[Free sample]

