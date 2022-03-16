Automotive Composites Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030

The global automotive composites market is projected to reach US $ 10.83 billion in 2021 and reach $ 41.19 billion by 2030, with 16% composites during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows at the annual growth rate (CAGR).

Composite vehicles utilize materials such as carbon and glass to achieve light weight, safety and low fuel consumption. The interior and exterior of the vehicle are to improve performance. The composite materials used in the automotive industry not only have excellent shape retention and reliability, but also have unique properties such as low heat transfer rate and low thermal expansion coefficient. I am.

Aspects that affect market growth

Market drivers: Needs for weight reduction and improved fuel economy drive global demand for automotive composites

Market growth: Adapting zero-emission electric vehicles to deteriorating environmental conditions and imposing strict government regulations is the driving force behind market growth.

Market threats: high composite production costs and Market growth may be modest due to concerns about recyclability.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 will significantly reduce the market for automotive composites in 2020. Lockdowns have been implemented in many countries, significantly impacting automakers and leading to a decline in the automotive composites market. Shutdowns, production outages and disruptions in the supply chain are all for automotive in 2020. It is impacting the growth of the composite materials market. As the demand for electric vehicles increases, the market is expected to recover during the forecast period. Lockdown also delays the project and 2020 automotive composites. It has influenced the growth of the materials market and contributed to its revitalization.

global market for automotive composites in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

● Toray Industries Incorporated

● SGL Carbon

● Teijin Limited

● Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

● Hexcel Corporation

● Solvay SA

● Gurit

● UFP Technologies Limited

● Huntsman Corporation

● Hexion

● Other Prominent Players

Focuses on types, resin types, applications, vehicle types, and regions.

Fiber type-based segmentation ,

carbon ,

glass , and

other resin type-based segmentations ,

thermoplastic resins.

· Polypropylene

· Polyamide

· Other

· Thermosetting resin

· Polyester

· Vinyl ester

· Other

Use-based segmentation

· Interior

· Exterior

· Powertrain

· Chassis

Vehicle-based segmentation

· Electricity

· Non-electrified products

