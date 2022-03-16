Data Science Platform Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application

The global market for data science platforms is projected to reach US $ 69.07 billion in 2021 and US $ 1028.7 billion in 2030, with a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. % Growth.

The data science platform acts as a software hub for all analysis and data science work. The data science platform is the life cycle of data science projects such as model development, installation, discovery and implementation. It contains all the resources you need throughout. In addition, data science applications combine the methods used to collect, analyze, and interpret results. Data scientists work with the data science platform. Can be executed, tracked, duplicated, analyzed and shared more quickly.

Aspects that impact market growth

Market drivers: Companies gain deeper insights from the vast amount of data that is one of the main drivers of the market. Looking for an easy-to-use way to drive business growth, along with the need.

Market Opportunities: Increasing corporate interest in data-intensive strategies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies are common across data science platform vendors.

Market Growth: Data science teams can use version management capabilities to collaborate on projects without losing previously completed work. This factor is market growth .

Market threats: Data security concerns and lack of domain expertise can slow market growth.

COVID -19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 emphasized that cloud computing is an effective way to drive some of the company’s most important transformations. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, many organizations (Large and small) are planning to use the cloud more extensively in the future, as key sectors such as education, healthcare, entertainment and games are increasingly moving to the cloud. More aggressive efforts are being made in some countries. Data science platforms are becoming more and more popular. Therefore, these factors have contributed to the growth of the global data science platform market.

Asia Pacific during the forecast period . The region is expected to grow at the fastest combined annual growth rate (CAGR).

The leading companies in the global market are : IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Incorporated (Google), Altair Engineering, Incorporated, Alteryx, Incorporated, MathWorks , SAS Institute Incorporated, RapidMiner, Incorporated, Cloudera, Incorporated, Anaconda, Incorporated, Wolfram, Dataiku, Civis Analytics, H2O.ai., Domino Data Lab, Incorporated, RStudio, Incorporated, Rapid Insight, DataRobot, Incorporated, Rexer Analytics, Other Prominent Players.



market segment components Platform Services Managed Services Professional Services

Training and consulting

Integration and deployment

Support & maintenance

Industry-based segmentation

· Banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI)

· Communications · IT

· Retail · Electronic commerce

· Healthcare · Life sciences

· Manufacturing

· Energy and utilities

· Media · Entertainment

· Transportation · Logistics

· Government agencies

· Others (Travel / customer service, education / research, etc.)

Segmentation based on the form of introduction

-Cloud

-Segmentation based on on-premises

business functions

-Marketing

-Sales

-Logistics

-Finance-Accounting

-Customer support

-Other (business / personnel)

Segmentation based on organizational scale

-Small and medium-sized Companies (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

Region

· North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

