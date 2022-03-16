Cooked Food Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

The global ready-to-eat food market is projected to reach US $ 185.6 billion in 2021 and US $ 37.18 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 8% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Cooked meals are convenient, cost-effective, and easy to cook because they are cooked. Ready meals that are always available are safe to eat. Despite the fact that processed foods lose nutrients, there are ways to prepare cooked meals that minimize the loss of nutrients.

Aspects that impact market growth .

The convenience provided by Lady Meal, such as shortened driver time and ease of cooking, is a major factor in market growth

. Growth-Printed and media advertising plays an important role in raising awareness of Readymeal and contributes to the growth of the market as a whole.

Market threats-Potential health risks associated with these products for consumers . Market growth may slow down as we become aware of.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is affecting the world. Globally, almost every country has proposed a national blockade from the second month of 2020, which has resulted in restricted outings. People have been panicked and have a shelf life. Cooked meals have become more and more popular because of their long length and ease of cooking. In addition, cooked meals last longer, reducing the number of trips to the market to buy food. As a result. The global cooked food market was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America had the largest share in 2021. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region was second in 2021. It is ranked as a large regional market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during this period.

Overview of the cooked food market survey

By product, frozen and chilled meals will have the largest share in 2021, and are expected to maintain their lead during the forecast period due to the long best-by date.

Due to its overall popularity with young consumers, canned products are expected to record the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

By distribution channel, online retail is projected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, as online shopping is becoming more prevalent.

The major players on the market are Nestlé SA; ConAgra Brands Inc .; Kraft Heinz Company; Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd .; Dr. Oetker; BRF SA; Berkshire; Green Mill Foods; General Mills; and Tyson Foods.

Segmentation based on market segmented

products

· Frozen and refrigerated

· Canned

· Segmentation based on dry

distribution channels

· Supermarkets, hypermarkets

· Convenience stores

· Online

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

