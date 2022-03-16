Golf Cart Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

The global golf cart market is projected to reach US $ 1.41 billion in 2021 and US $ 24.83 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Grow at (CAGR).

Golf carts are electric carts for carrying equipment in the golf course such as golf bags. Golf carts are available in electric and gas types and are special safety to meet the needs of golfers. It has sexual and comfort features. Prior to the invention of the golf cart, people used golf carts to travel short distances, usually at speeds of around 15 miles per hour. Golf cars are also known as nearby electric cars. There are two types of modified golf carts: adaptive golf carts and extreme golf carts.

Aspects that affect market growth

Market growth: Progress in urbanization and industrialization, popularity of shopping malls, increase in smart and high-tech housing projects Increased use of golf carts in hotels, hospitality, tourism and amusement parks is expected to drive industry growth globally.

Market threats: high costs of purchasing and maintaining golf carts, government on automotive emissions Strict regulations can slow the growth of the global market.

Market opportunities: Global with increased demand for customized products by end users, multi-person riding performance of golf carts, development of cars with an emphasis on artistry, etc. Great opportunities for market players.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

During the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses continued to close and social isolation continued, with rounds and golf cart sales in the spring of 2020. In addition, COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the automobile field worldwide, resulting in a decrease in vehicle sales and an inconsistent raw material. As a result, the global golf cart market is in a difficult situation.

The golf course has been gradually relaxed and closed, making it more attractive as a social remote recreation space. As a result, interest in golf will increase significantly.

