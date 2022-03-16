Spunbonded Non-Woven Market | By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand,By Region and Forecast

The global spunbonded non-woven fabric market is projected to reach US $ 16.61 billion in 2021 and US $ 37.28 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Spunbond is a method of making cloth from polymers such as polyester, nylon, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Nonwoven fabrics have characteristics such as tensile strength, burst strength, thickness, weight, and void ratio. Stability against heat and chemicals, elongation at break, etc. In the non-woven fabric manufacturing process, extruded filaments are deposited on a belt conveyor and fibers are attached to it. In addition to carpet lining, disposable medical treatment Also suitable for use, geotextiles, sanitary goods, etc.

Aspects that impact market growth

Market driving force: Increasing demand for spunbond in the healthcare sector is driving the market. Benefits of spunbond here. Among them are high burst strength and increased resistance to heat and chemicals.

Market Growth: Population growth has led to increased usage of sanitary napkins and baby diapers, which in turn is the world Spunbond figures boost market growth.

Market threats: high raw material prices and high cost of finished products slow market growth.

Market opportunities: growth of R & D investment, end-user industry Development and increasing demand for geotextiles create favorable market expansion opportunities for the global market.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading around the world, creating many opportunities and challenges for the non-woven industry. The construction, automotive and packaging sectors have been forced into a serious setback, but there has been significant demand in the healthcare, hygiene and medical sectors. Demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the first half of 2020. Has surged, and products such as face masks, gowns, and disinfectant wipes have emerged as essential products to combat the spread of viruses. As a result, these factors have had a positive impact on the global market

. Non-woven fabric market survey summary

From 2022 to 2030, polypropylene is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its high penetration in personal care and hygiene applications.

In 2021, disposable spunbonded non-woven fabrics dominate the market as they are widely used in baby diapers, adult incontinence products and medical applications.

In 2021, the use of geotextile increased as spunbonded non-woven-based geotextiles became preferred for erosion protection, revetment protection, canals, reservoir lining protection, and roofing.

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market as demand for personal care and hygiene products surged, partly due to the growing elderly population and high fertility rates.

Some major manufacturers are focusing on innovation through extensive research and development for the production of advanced textiles and textile products. Large companies are raising prices due to limited supply of raw materials and rising production costs.

Segmentation based on segment analysis

materials

· Polypropylene

· Polyester

· Polyethylene

· Segmentation based on other

products

· Disposable

· Segmentation based on durable applications

· Personal care

・ Hygiene

・ Medical

・ Healthcare

・ Geotextile

by region

・ North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

