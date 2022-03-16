Dialysis Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

The global dialysis market is expected to reach US $ 97315.74 million in 2021 and reach US $ 174446.7 million by 2030, with a combined annual growth rate of 6.70% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Grows with (CAGR).

As a result of renal dysfunction, patients with chronic renal failure may require dialysis to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine in the blood. End-stage renal failure (end-stage renal failure) Patients with ESRD) and those undergoing kidney transplantation need this procedure, which purifies the blood, removes excess water and toxins, and reconditions the electrolyte. For dialysis, There are hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis removes waste products such as urea from the patient’s blood. Peritoneal dialysis uses the peritoneum in the abdomen to perform dialysis.

Market growth: Increasing number of patients with diabetes and hypertension, increasing investment in new product development, increasing number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) Contributing to market growth.

Dialysis is the preferred alternative to kidney transplantation and promotes growth in the dialysis market.

Market drivers: aging population, higher medical costs, higher disposable income Driven by market growth.

Market threat: Decreased medical fees for dialysis and lack of awareness of kidney disease can slow global market growth.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 is the market COVID-19 infection mainly affects the respiratory system, but can also cause acute renal infection (AKI) in the kidney. After lockdown, Supply chain operations have deteriorated, there has been a shortage of consumables and essential medications for peritoneal dialysis and hematology, and some dialysis centers are no longer dialysis. Thus, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main results of this study

-the peritoneal dialysis field is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period. –

In 2020, hemodialysis will be the most profitable and will continue to dominate. Is expected.

–As of 2020, North America dominates the global dialysis market and is expected to continue to do so.

–During the forecast period, China is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region. .–

Of the product and service segments, the service segment will contribute the most in 2020

.–The Asia Pacific region will be the most profitable in the 2021 dialysis market.

The following companies are prominent players in the dialysis market worldwide.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Incorporated

Nipro Corporation

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Nikkiso Co., Limited

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (CR Bard, Inc.)

Angiodynamics Incorporated

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Davita

Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

Other Prominent Players



Segmentation based on segment analysis type

Hemodialysis

Traditional hemodialysis

Short-day hemodialysis

Nocturnal hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

Continuous Carrying Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automatic Peritoneal Dialysis Device (APD)

Product and service-based segmentation

Device

Dialysis machine

Water treatment equipment

Other dialysis machines

the expendables

Dializer

catheter

Other dialysis-related consumables

Dialysis drugs

service

End-user-based segmentation

In-facility dialysis

Home dialysis

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

