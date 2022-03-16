Natural Cosmetics Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

The global natural cosmetics market will reach US $ 42.03 billion in 2021 and US $ 107.53 billion in 2030, growing at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.
It is predicted that natural cosmetics use renewable natural raw materials such as plants and minerals. Processing of raw materials is minimized, and the processing method has an impact on humans, animals and the environment. Minimalized. The use of natural cosmetics can contribute to the radiance of the skin, hair and body. Nutracuticals related products are nutrients such as vitamins that are effective on the skin. Does not contain oil.
Aspects that affect market growth
Market Growth: The global natural cosmetics market is projected to grow due to increasing demand for beauty products and recognition of eco-friendly products. Increasingly.
Market drivers: Consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of natural cosmetics. As a result, manufacturers are increasing their R & D spending to produce more products containing natural ingredients.
Market threat: There is no concrete law on this subject and there is inconsistent perception between the private and public sectors. Therefore, the global market Growth could slow down.
COVID-19 Uncertainty
Covid-19 caused supply chain delays as physical stores had to be closed, resulting in lower prices for organic skin care. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has allowed natural products and health products to attract more consumer attention. In the cosmetics industry, natural ingredients have become more popular. In the cosmetics industry, nature With the growing popularity of ingredients, cosmetic companies are increasing the number of products containing these ingredients. In addition, consumers are looking for natural products to improve their health and prevent illness. COVID-19 It was an opportunity for natural material suppliers in developing countries. The crisis situation increased consumers’ interest in natural and health foods. Retailers increased sales as a result.
In addition, the main findings of this report are as follows.
- The fragrance product market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.
- In 2021, skin care will have the largest market share and will grow steadily during the forecast period.
- Europe is expected to dominate the natural cosmetics market in 2021 and continue to lead in the coming years. Increased demand for natural products is expected to drive growth in the fragrance sector.
- During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand in the natural cosmetics market due to increased exposure and demand.
There is a high level of competition in the market. Some of the major players
- Burt’s Bees
- 100% Pure
- Korres S.A.
- Bare Escentuals Beauty Incorporated
- L’Oréal SA
- AVEENO
- Weleda AG
- Arbonne International LLC
- Avon Product Incorporated
- Coty Incorporated
- Tata Harper
- Other Prominent Players
Segmentation based on segment analysis
products
Skin
care Hair care
Fragrance
Color Cosmetics
Segmentation based on distribution channels
Supermarkets / hypermarkets
Specialty stores
Convenience stores
Online
by region
North America
- America
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
western Europe
- England
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European countries
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern European countries
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia / New Zealand
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East / Africa (MEA)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Other Middle East / Africa regions
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other South American regions
