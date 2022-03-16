Collaborative Robot Market Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

The global market for collaborative robots is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of US $ 1.3 billion in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.4% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 40.16 billion in 2030. Cobots act as human guides and assistants in performing certain tasks .

Cobots follow human instructions and react in some way to human actions and movements. Easy to program, quick to set up, faster payback, improved human-robot interaction, safe working environment, suitable for small or medium-sized production, highly rated for safety, These are some of the advantages of robots.

Aspects that affect the growth of the market .

Market growth: High investment return (ROI), competitiveness, productivity and quality obtained from the introduction of collaborative robots There are several factors driving the growth of the collaborative robot market, such as benefiting companies of all sizes.

Market threat: Collaborative robots frequently upgrade their software to perform specific tasks. Its growth may slow down due to the need for reprogramming.

Market Opportunity: Increasing government funding for factory automation solutions and efficient deployment of collaborative robots for productivity in the future

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID -19 disrupts and delays the deployment of collaborative robots in a variety of key industries such as automotive, electronics and metals. In addition, continued blockades are negatively impacting the supply chain ecosystem of all industries. In addition, some sectors such as automotive and general manufacturing, where robotics play an important role, I am experiencing a rapid decline.

Robots and automation, on the other hand, play an increasingly important role in protecting people and coordinating the supplies needed by remote workers and students. In addition, cobots help disinfect hospitals. Robots autonomously deliver groceries to people by accepting social distances. In addition, pharmaceutical companies’ work is speeded up by automated workstations.

Asia Pacific until 2021 In addition, it has the largest share of collaborative robots in terms of both value and quantity

Universal Robots

FANUC

ABB

Techman Robot

KUKA

Doosan Robotics

Denso

YASKAWA

Precise Automation

Rethink Robotics

MABI Robotic

FrankaEmika

Comau

F & P Robotics

Stäubli

Bosch Rexroth

Productive Robotics

Wyzo

Neura Robotics

Elephant Robotics

ELITE ROBOT

Kassow Robots

SIASUN

MIP Robotics

Hanwha Corporation

Other Prominent Players

The Cobot Market Report categorizes the market by component, payload, application, industry, and region.

Component-based segmentation

hardware

Robot arm

End Effector or End of Arm Tool (EOAT)

Welding gun

Gripper

drive

controller

sensor

Power supply

motor

Others (PCBs, diodes, relays, transformers, resistors, rectifiers, capacitors, cables, vision systems, connectors)

software

Payload-based segmentation

Up to 5Kg

5-10 Kg

10Kg or more

Application-based segmentation

handling

Welding / soldering

Assembly / disassembly

dispenser

processing

Others (inspection / quality assurance, die casting / molding, etc.)

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

Industrial sector-based segmentation

· Automotive

· Electronics

· Metals · Machining

· Plastics · Polymers

· Foods · Beverages

· Furniture · Equipment

· Healthcare

· Others (Scientific research, logistics, education, consumer goods, die casting, casting, etc.)

