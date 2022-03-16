Power Transformer Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast

The global power transformer market is projected to reach US $ 34.06 billion in 2021 and US $ 86.44 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The transformer used to distribute the low voltage power from the generator to the distribution channels in the grid is called a power transformer. It changes frequency from one network to another. It relies on this to transmit power without Therefore, most transformers increase the voltage. Thus, transformers are indispensable for power transmission.

Aspects that influence the growth of the market .

Market Drive -New grid projects connect renewable energy sources to the main grid. Increased renewable energy generation such as hydraulics, wind and solar is driving the global market for power transformers.

Market Growth -The global power transformer market is expected to grow due to increased power consumption, the deployment of smart grids and smart transformers, and the replacement of older power transformers.

Market Threats -Power transformers are expensive along with related costs such as land, infrastructure, logistics and protection equipment and can limit market growth.

Market Opportunities-Growth of electrical networks and deployment of smart power grids will provide favorable opportunities for the global transformer market.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

The COVID-19 pandemic has already affected a variety of industries, including the power transformer industry. During the blockade, the closure of the commercial and industrial sectors has made distribution companies financially financial. As a result of the announcement of lockdown, the demand for power transformers is declining in several countries.

Based on the ratings, the market is low rated (5MVA-100MVA), medium rated (100MVA-100MVA), Subdivided into high rated (500MVA and above) power transformers. Medium power transformers occupy half of the global market share of power transformers because they are used in both power transmission and industrial power transmission applications.

Asia Pacific The region dominates the market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period with a high combined annual growth rate (CAGR).

Key results of this study

The global power transformer market is largely in the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a combined annual growth rate of 10.9%. During the forecast period, medium power transformer revenues are projected to grow.

Leading companies in the power transformer industry are :

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

TBEA Co. Limited

EMCO Limited

Kirloskar Electric Co. Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

General Electric Company

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation based on rating

Rating-based segmentation

· Low (5MVA ~ 100MVA)

· Medium (100MVA ~ 500MVA)

· High (500MVA or more)

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

