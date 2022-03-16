Stadium Lighting Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand

The global market for stadium lighting is projected to reach US $ 516.4 million in 2021 and US $ 1467.11 million in 2030, with a combined annual growth rate of 12.30% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It is said to grow in 2030.

The outdoor and indoor arenas of sports stadiums and arenas are illuminated by high-intensity light in the presence of low light. Stage lighting for live events and concerts is more focused. Consists of matching light. Unlike outdoor lighting applications such as billboards, roads, parking lots, stadium lighting has higher wattage. Stadium lighting is typically 100-5000 watts to 15,000 watts. ~ 7,50,000 lumens. These lights can withstand thunderstorms depending on the weather. This technology allows players to react quickly to fast moving balls and is very popular. Polo , Cricket, rugby, football and other sports use stadium lighting.

Aspects that impact market growth

Market drivers: More domestic and international events may increase the interest of lighting manufacturers and suppliers. It is expected to drive the stadium lighting market during the forecast period.

Market Demand: With lower prices for LED lighting, stadium lighting is expected to grow in popularity as it is commonly used in the stadium.

Market Growth: The growing need for LED stadium lighting will drive global market growth over the next few years due to its weather compatibility and increased government subsidies for smart stadium lighting.

Market Threats: Distortions due to sensor printing software issues, equipment costs, and lack of standardization can slow the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

When COVID-19 becomes a global epidemic, Major international sporting events will be canceled or postponed indefinitely as governments implement the blockade. Therefore, these factors are negatively impacting the growth of the global stadium lighting market.

Europe 2021 Dominated the stadium lighting market by value.

The following companies are prominent in the global stadium lighting market.

Panasonic

General Electric

Hubbell

LG Electronics

Acuity Brands

Zumtobel Group

Eaton

Cree

Musco Sports Lighting

Philips Lighting

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation based on segment analysis

solution setup

-Indoor setup

-Segmentation based on outdoor setup

installation configuration

-New introduction

-Segmentation based on products provided by Retrofit

· Lamps, lighting fixtures , control systems , and service

areas by

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

