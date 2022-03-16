Taiwan to receive first two Abrams tanks in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to receive its first two U.S.-made M1A2T tanks by June 30.

The two newly-built tanks will be handed over to Taiwan in the U.S., where Taiwanese Army officers will learn how to drive, fire, and maintain the vehicles. After training, they will return to Taiwan as instructors, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan purchased 108 M1A2T tanks last year to update its armored vehicle inventory.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, 38 tanks will be delivered to Taiwan in 2024, 42 in 2025, and 28 in 2026. The Army Command previously stated that the M1A2T tanks will have better maneuverability, be able to keep up with rapid developments on the battlefield, improve overall the Army’s combat capability, and improve joint combat effectiveness and firepower.

Military officials pointed out that the Army will commence construction of bunkers this year, to increase the armored vehicles’ survivability during a military conflict. Additionally, the Army will expand and renovate its training grounds at Changan base and Kengzikou, so tank crews can strengthen their combat training. The total cost of the three projects exceeds NT$2.5 billion (US$87.49 million).

The first phase of the expansion project at Kengzikou will officially start Thursday (March 17) and is expected to be completed by early April.