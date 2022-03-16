Environmental report for Taipei Twin Towers project wins approval

Construction of the Taipei Twin Towers is expected to begin this year. (CNA, Hongwell photo) Construction of the Taipei Twin Towers is expected to begin this year. (CNA, Hongwell photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Work on the Taipei Twin Towers project is expected to begin before the end of the year following the positive outcome of an environmental review, reports said Wednesday (March 16).

After a long process hampered by corruption scandals and allegations of Chinese involvement, the application for a building permit is expected to be filed on April 1, CNA reported.

Last-minute changes to the two towers, which will be built just west of Taipei Railway Station, included the scrapping of plans for movie theaters and a conference center, and “green” elements were added in order to receive the go-ahead from the environmental impact comparative analysis report. The towers will include more solar panels than initially planned and more environmentally friendly wastewater and water conservation installations, the report said.

The project is being managed by Taiwanese computer maker Clevo Co. and its affiliate the Hongwell Group. One tower will be 360 meters, or 76 floors tall, while the other one will stand 280 m (56 floors) tall, making them the buildings with the third and fourth-most floors in Taiwan.

Before the signing of the contract in 2019, the project faced several controversies, including corruption allegations involving Taipei City politicians and the rejection of a bid by a Hong Kong-Malaysian consortium found to have close links with China.