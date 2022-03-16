Alexa
Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 13:25
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points as Washington State beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Efe Abogidi had 13 points for Washington State (20-14). The Cougars had a season-high 10 blocks.

Jalen Williams added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Josip Vrankic had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (21-12).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

