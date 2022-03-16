Lactase Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 276.5 million by 2027. Lactase Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Lactose intolerance (LI) in new-borns is caused due to mutation in the LCT gene, which results in a life-long condition. LI is the rare condition, inherited, most prevalent in Finland. In adults, LI is due to a decrease in the activity of the LCT gene, causing inability in digesting lactose, as they age. It is being assumed that more than 65%of the adult human population has some form of LI, which results in abdominal pain, gastro-intestinal difficulties, after having dairy products.

As per the estimates of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Asian heritage adults are the most common sufferers of lactose intolerance affecting around 70% of the adults and only 5% of the Central and Northern Europeans have lactose intolerance.

Lactase is the enzyme present in the human body, which converts lactose found in dairy products to digestible forms. Rising consumer awareness about eating healthy stuff and the availability of a wide range of lactase-based milk and milk products also positively influencing the market for lactase.

According to the published article by Intermountain Healthcare in 2017, more than 65 percent of adults have lactase deficiency, a rare condition that worsens as individual ages. People with this deficiency, are not able to lactose present in the dairy products and often have symptoms of diarrhea, flatulence, and stomach bloating.

In 2020, the European market for lactase accounted for over 40% of the global market. Growth in the region is attributed to the presence of well-developed food and dairy industry, presence of key players such as Chr. Hansen Holding and favorable outlook towards nutrition and rising incidence of people suffering from lactose intolerance, coupled with rising in disposable income towards lactase-based dietary supplements are responsible for the region’s market growth for lactase.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market for lactase include Mitushi Biopharma, Ltd., DuPont, Antozyme Biotech, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Novact Corp., Aumgene Biosciences, Biolaxi Corp., Infinita Biotech Pvt., Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd., Creative Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., Merck KgaA, and Novozymes.

