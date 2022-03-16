Revenue Cycle Management Market Comprehensive Report 2022: Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

The global revenue cycle management market size is expected to reach USD 604.43 billion by 2027. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Major advantages in outsourcing revenue cycle management services are the availability of skilled professionals, compliance, regulations, and cost-effective services. Owing to such advantages, there is an increasing trend of outsourcing revenue cycle management services over the past few years.

For instance, according to the research done by the Med-USA, around two-thirds of the healthcare facilities are using outsourcing services for their daily workflow management. Hence, increasing adoption of such systems is likely to garner high revenue generation during the revenue cycle management study period.

However, lack of a proper reimbursement system among insurance providers and other stakeholders and lack of trust in government and private insurers is one of the hurdles in the market growth. For instance, according to the research done by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), the average time required to reimburse payment by Medicare or Medicaid is around 28 days, while private insurers take twice more time in the processing of claims. Such delay and plausible discrepancies in reimbursement are creating hurdles in the adoption of such services.

Asia Pacific market for revenue cycle management is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the market assessment period. Rising healthcare expenditure, unmet medical needs of the population, and supportive government initiatives are the key market factors primarily responsible for the market growth for revenue cycle management.

Moreover, the region comprises of two most populous nations, India, and China, where there is an urgent need to offer necessary medical attention at a reasonable cost for the ever-rising lifestyle-borne chronic conditions. Thus, this high-impact rendering driver is expected to boost market demand for revenue cycle management systems.

Major Players:

Market companies operating in the revenue cycle management industry The SSI Group, Inc., AllScripts Healthcare, LLC, Experian Health, R1 RCM Inc., McKesson Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC, CareCloud Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and R1 RCM Inc.

Revenue Cycle Management, Delivery Mode Outlook

Cloud based

On-premise

Web-based

Revenue Cycle Management, Product Outlook

Software

Services

Revenue Cycle Management, Type Outlook

Integrated

Standalone

Revenue Cycle Management, End Use Outlook

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Others

Revenue Cycle Management, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

