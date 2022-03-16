Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

The global roll-your-own tobacco product market size is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2027. Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Manufacturers in the market for roll-your-own tobacco product are offering a broad range of flavored cigarettes to engage with the younger generation. Flavored tobacco products are generally available in vanilla, bubblegum, mint, watermelon, and spice flavors. Menthol is the most popular flavor in the smoking industry.

According to the statistics published by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), as of 2020, over 19.5 million individuals in the country smoke menthol-flavored cigarettes. However, strict legislation and prohibition on the sale of flavored cigarettes in few countries such as Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Brazil, and Indonesia, have been hampering the uptake of roll-your-own tobacco product.

Moreover, the ongoing financial crisis caused by the global pandemic COVID-19 has shaken the economy as well as individuals, particularly in middle and low-income groups. Price-sensitive consumers in the developing economies, due to lack of job and income have shifted towards low-cost alternatives, as their preferred choice. This shift has resulted in the demand for roll-your-own tobacco products.

According to the study done by the University College London (UCL) in 2018, roll your smokers are less likely to quit smoking as compared to factory-based cigarettes. A key reason for RYO smoker’s unwillingness to quit smoking is the low cost. Thus, the global market is projected to garner a healthy growth rate in the coming years.

Companies operating in the market for roll-your-own tobacco product industry Imperial Brands, Curved Papers, Inc., Japan Tobacco International, Karma Filter Tips, British American Tobacco, Scandinavian Tobacco, Altria Group, Inc., Philip Morris International, HBI International, and Shine Brands.

