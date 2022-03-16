Lignans Market Size 2022: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The global lignans market size is expected to reach USD 603.4 million by 2027 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Lignans Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Oilseeds, Cereals & Grains, Plant Resins);

By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Nutrition, Others);

By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa); Segment Forecast – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market in the developed countries is anticipated to account for the expansion of preventive healthcare, along with a strong focus on government in improving health standards of the individual. Lignans are recognized as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) products in the U.S. to be used in the food & beverage industry.

Lignans are the micronutrients that are obtained from bark, root, stem, fruit, and seeds, which exhibit anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties. Lignans offer numerous health benefits and help in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, diabetes, skin disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

Lignans-based animal feeds offer pre-biotic effects, thereby, reducing the growth of pathogenic bacteria, maintaining intestinal micro-flora, and intestinal immunity. Lignans also assist in regulating the optimum health of animals, thereby, inducing the market demand for lignans.

However, functional foods as a substitute cannot replace the benefits of the whole plant. Moreover, a diet based on whole plants is considered healthier than functional foods, which is expected to boost the market demand for lignans in the coming years.

In 2020, the North America market accounted for over 20% share of the global market for lignans with the U.S. being the leading shareholder. Rising investments by the key players in the industry, and the introduction of novel products are significantly boosting the region’s market growth for lignans. In the U.S. there is a significant rise in the obese population, coupled with innovative campaigns to raise awareness also boosted the region’s market growth prospects in lignans industry.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market for lignans include Kingherbs, Ltd., Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology, BioGin Biochemicals, TSKG Products, LLC, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial, Prairie Tide Diversified, Inc., Xi’an Sinuotebio Tech, SPI Pharma, FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, and Plamed Green Science Group.

Lignans, Source Outlook

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds

Plant Resins

Lignans, Application Outlook

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Lignans, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

