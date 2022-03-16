Airborne ISR Market Trends 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

The global airborne ISR market size is expected to reach USD 35.96 billion by 2027. Airborne ISR Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The growing military expenditure in countries such as China, U.S, and others have resulted in the growing adoption of airborne ISR systems. The advancements in technologies and the increasing need for national security would further lead to market growth. Increasing requirements for accurate and reliable systems to track, detect, and classify different types of threats, along with stringent security regulations supplement the market growth of airborne ISR systems.

The demand for unmanned airborne ISR systems is expected to increase during the forecast period. The increasing need to provide safety while reducing loss of personnel life coupled with lower risks, reduced costs, and greater accuracy of unmanned ISR systems boosts the market growth. Market players are introducing technologically advanced unmanned ISR systems with improved efficiency and reduced overall costs to cater to specific defense requirements.

The use of higher bandwidth of frequency range, and advanced hardware components increase the overall efficiency of these systems. Technological advancement in terms of miniaturization and improvement of components has encouraged established organizations to invest in these systems.

The operation segment has been divided into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The surveillance segment accounted for a significant share in 2019. Airborne ISR systems offer enhanced surveillance capabilities in variable visibility conditions, automatic clutter suppression, advanced processing eliminating multi-path targets, high reliability, ease of maintenance, and reduced life cycle costs.

On the basis of the system, the market is segmented into airborne early warning and control, signals intelligence, maritime patrol, airborne ground surveillance, electronic warfare, and others. Electronic warfare accounted for the highest market share in 2020.

Electronic warfare includes airborne electronic attacks, radar warning receivers, decoys, electronic warfare battle management, and mobile battle management among others. It is equipped with a receiver sensor for signal analysis to sense the environment and respond through technique generation and high-power transmission.

The various applications of the systems include law enforcement, surveillance & reconnaissance, search & rescue, delivery & logistics, engineering, surveying and mapping, and others. The systems are widely used for surveillance and reconnaissance owing to the ability to generate large amounts of real-time data.

The systems are equipped with payload controllers, modems, sensors, video processing, power distribution, and data management tools to provide advanced image processing capabilities for the identification and tracking of maps or sensor imagery.

The applications offered by the systems for surveillance include detection of humans and vehicles, perimeter protection, border security, wide-open area security, fenced compounds security, military installations, and guarded facilities among others.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the increasing trend of automation, high defense expenditure, technology up-gradation, and the increasing threat of terrorism are likely to foster market growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increased demand for the systems from developing nations, rise in need for improved safety solutions, increasing need for surveillance in the defense and law enforcement sectors are boosting the growth of the the systems in the Asia Pacific region.

The airborne ISR System market is characterized by established companies and large giants. Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen their market presence and enhance their market share.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include The Boeing Company, L3 Technologies Inc., Thales Raytheon Systems, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins Inc., General Atomics, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Airbus, and CACI International Inc.

Airborne ISR System Outlook

Airborne Early Warning and Control

Airborne Ground Surveillance

Electronic Warfare

Maritime Patrol

Signals Intelligence

Others

Airborne ISR Type Outlook

Manned

Unmanned

Airborne ISR Operation Outlook

Intelligence

Reconnaissance

Surveillance

Airborne ISR Application Outlook

Delivery & Logistics

Engineering

Law Enforcement

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Search & Rescue

Surveying and Mapping

Others

Airborne ISR Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

