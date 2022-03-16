Customized Premixes Market Size Analysis 2022: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The global customized premixes market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2027. Customized Premixes Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Consumers in the developed economies are highly health-conscious, thus increasing the consumption of functional foods, enriched with minerals, amino acids, and vitamins. A surge in consumption of dietary supplements, owing to an increase in chronic diseases, with busier lifestyles has resulted in the escalation of healthcare costs and demand for minerals enriched customized premixes, with superior health benefits.

Vitamins and minerals are essential for health and maintaining a healthy immune system and hormonal system, thus, supporting tissue and bone health. However, rising investment in research and development activities to develop innovative customized premixes without compromising on taste and texture, inaccurate labeling, and transportation issues, and storage and supply chains loopholes and expected to be probable challenges in customized premixes industry.

The Asia Pacific customized premixes industry is projected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period. Consumer health awareness, rising disposable income among millennials, and increased consumption of dietary supplements are few notable factors that contributed to the region’s growth. The market demand for fortified food products amid the COVID-19 outbreak has increased, particularly among South Asian nations.

Major Players:

Market participants in customized premixes industry include Koninklijke DSM N.V., ADM Animal Nutrition, Pristine premixes, Glanbia plc, Vitablend Netherland B.V., Corbion N.V., Prinova Group LLC, Farbest Brands, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Enrichment Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Provimi Animal Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd., Utrix S.A.L, BI Nutraceuticals, and Piramal Group.

Customized Premixes, Function Outlook

Bone Health

Digestion

Energy

Immunity

Skin Health

Others

Customized Premixes, Nutrient Outlook

Amino Acids

Minerals

Nucleotides

Nutraceuticals

Vitamins

Others

Customized Premixes, Form Outlook

Powder

Liquid

Customized Premixes, Application Outlook

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Nutrition Products

Others

Customized Premixes, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

