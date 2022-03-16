Advanced Distribution Management System Market Size, Share, Trend Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2030

Advanced Distribution Management System Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Advanced Distribution Management System Market by region.

The Advanced Distributed Management System (ADMS) consist of monitoring and communication and smart devices which helps in minimizing costs and higher efficiency by real time monitoring and communication. Growing Smart Grid Development Market and rising adoption from end use industries are key drivers for the growth of Advanced Distribution Management System market. For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA)- Electricity grid investments are expected to reach USD 290 billion in 2021 from USD 270 billion in the year 2019. Also, as per The International Energy Agency (IEA)- in 2021, government of India has introduced a Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme at a cost of more than USD 40 billion and gross budgetary support of more than USD 10 billion.

Distribution Companies/ Power Departments would be able to access funds under the Scheme for Pre-paid Smart Metering, System Metering and Distribution infrastructure works for loss reduction and modernization. Also, with the surging energy demand in emerging economies rapid development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the adoption & demand for Advanced Distribution Management System is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and negative impact of covid 19 on end use industries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Advanced Distribution Management System market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for smart and efficient energy distribution solutions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing infrastructure development and increasing penetration of electric vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Advanced Distribution Management System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

ABB Group (Switzerland),

Indra Sistemas (Spain)

Schneider Electric SE (France),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Advanced Control Systems (U.S.),

Open Systems International, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

ADMS Platform

Services

By Application:

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

Distribution Management Systems

Outage Management Systems

Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems

Geospatial Information Systems

Fault Location and Isolation & Service Restoration

By End Use Industries:

foods & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Petrochemicals

Adhesives

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Solution, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by End Use Industries, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Dynamics

3.1. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing Smart Grid Development Market.

3.1.1.2. Rising adoption from end use industries.

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High initial investment.

3.1.2.2. Negative impact of covid 19 on end use industries.

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising energy demand in emerging economies.

3.1.3.2. Rapid development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Chapter 4. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Solution

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Solution, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. ADMS Platforms

6.4.2. Services

Chapter 7. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

7.4.2. Distribution Management Systems

7.4.3. Outage Management Systems

7.4.4. Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems

7.4.5. Geospatial Information Systems

7.4.6. Fault Location and Isolation & Service Restoration

Chapter 8. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by End Use Industries

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market by End Use Industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use Industries 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Transportation & logistics

8.4.2. Energy & Utilities

8.4.3. Oil & Gas

8.4.4. Manufacturing

8.4.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.2.1. U.S. Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.2.1.1. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

9.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

9.2.1.3. End Use Industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2027

9.2.2. Canada Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.3. Europe Advanced Distribution Management System Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.3.2. Germany Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.3.3. France Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.3.4. Spain Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.3.5. Italy Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Advanced Distribution Management System Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.4.2. India Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.4.3. Japan Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.4.4. Australia Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.4.5. South Korea Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.5. Latin America Advanced Distribution Management System Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.5.2. Mexico Advanced Distribution Management System Market

9.6. Rest of The World Advanced Distribution Management System Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Oracle Corporation (US)

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. ABB Group (Switzerland),

10.2.3. Indra Sistemas (Spain)

10.2.4. Schneider Electric SE (France),

10.2.5. General Electric Company (U.S.)

10.2.7. Siemens AG (Germany),

10.2.8. Advanced Control Systems (U.S.),

10.2.9. Open Systems International, Inc. (U.S.)

10.2.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

