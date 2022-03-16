Capnography Devices Market 2022: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

The global capnography devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2027. Capnography Devices Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC195

Capnography is a medical monitoring device that can non-invasively measure partial CO2 by plotting a capnograph in the x and y-axis. These devices are classified as mainstream, microstream, and sidestream. It is possible to monitor both intubated and non-intubated patients with sidestream devices but the main limitation with mainstream devices is that they can only be used to monitor only intubated patients.

The person without any respiratory complication will have a capnography reading between 30 and 40. This device can help in evaluating whether a patient is receiving enough oxygen, and this will help clinicians to properly treat the patient. The reading of the capnograph below 30 indicates respiratory complications.

Recent developments in capnography include the installation of photodetectors and molecular correlation spectroscopy in mainstream capnography that can provide high accuracy and durability maintaining standard oxygen levels.

The prominent factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption, technological advancements, and the increasing launch of new products in the market. Capnography devices are increasingly preferred over oximetry because of certain advantages such as real-time measurement of EtCo2 and also these devices are becoming more portable and automatic with the recent technological advancements.

Numerous devices have been recently introduced into the market. For instance, Capsule Technologies received FDA clearance in September 2020 for its new connected capnography-monitoring technology called Vitals Plus monitoring solution.

The emergence of coronavirus also increased the hospitalization of patients, since upon contracting the virus, the condition of patients having respiratory diseases will further worsen which requires hospitalization where capnography is used widely to monitor the patients. With the emergence of new technologies, the launch of more advanced products in the market is expected in the coming years which is expected to drive the global market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC195

Major Players:

Smiths Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Masimo, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Diamedica (UK) Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Nonin Medical, Opto circuits India, Medtronic, Edan Instruments, Inc., BD, and Kohden Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global market for capnography devices. Players in the market are focusing on developing new devices such as microstream capnography that can be used in intubated as well as non-intubated patients and patients of all age groups.

Capnography Devices Application Outlook

Emergency Medicine

Critical Care

Pain Management

Procedural Sedation

Others

Capnography Devices Product

Handheld

Multiparameter

Standalone

Capnography Devices Technology Outlook

Mainstream

Microstream

Sidestream

Capnography Devices End users

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC195

Capnography Devices Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

MEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC195

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/