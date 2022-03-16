Primary Cells Market Size, Share, Trend In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis 2030

Primary cells market is valued approximately at USD 0.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 12.45% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Primary cells are increasingly gaining popularity to carry out research and development activities as these cells stimulate biological living model closely and are the closest experimental tools which are available without the use of in vivo animal studies. Experiments which are performed using primary cells have potential to deliver more meaningful and relevant data as such cells are closest to “real thing” in terms of both, genotype and phenotype. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, rising research and development activities, and increasing investments in cell-based research are some of the factors that are expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of global primary cells market during the forecast period.

Primary cells are used in drug screening as well as for the development of different biological compounds such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, etc. Thus, helps in the prevention of chronic diseases. According to International Diabetes Federation’s report in 2019 diabetes patients across the globe were 463 million whose age was in the range from 20 to 79 years, which is expected to increase 700 million in 2045. This is expected to promote the market growth by increasing the demand and adoption of primary cells. In addition, increasing usage of primary cells in 3D cell culture and increasing investments in drug development and discovery provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market. However, risk of primary cell culture contamination is expected to hamper the growth of global primary cells market during the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global primary cells market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global primary cells market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing number of market players launching new primary cells (human) for research, growing focus on research and development, expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing prevalence of cancer, etc. contributes towards the largest market revenue share of North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, government funding for drug development programs, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

PromoCell GmbH

HemaCare Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGAA

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Cell Biologics, Inc.

Zenbio, Inc.

Stem Cell Technologies, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Origin:

Human primary cells

Animal primary cells

By Type:

Hematopoietic Cells

Dermatocytes

Gastrointestinal Cells

Hepatocytes

Lung Cells

Renal Cells

Heart Cells

Musculoskeletal Cells

Other Primary Cells

By End User:

Life Science Research Companies

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Primary cells Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

