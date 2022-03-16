E-paper display Market Size, Share, Trend Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the E-paper display Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The E-paper display Market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

E-paper display is also known as electronic ink electrophoretic display or e-ink is a display device which mimic the appearance of usual ink on paper. E-paper projects light like paper, which is easier and more comfortable to read and this provide wider viewing angel than most of the light-emitting displays. The high demand for tablets and smartphones is boosting the market growth for the e-paper market for the forecasted period. For Instance: as per the IBEF, population of over 1 billion people and rising disposable income, the smartphone market is growing immensely from 2011 the total shipments were 14.5 million and in 2020 it was around 150 million.

Furthermore, e-paper are more flexible and displays wide angle which will impact the market growth of e-paper positively. Also, market has potential as the market is un explored and untapped which leads to the adoption & demand for E-paper display is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global E-paper display market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancement and presence of key market player is driving the growth for the region in the forecasted period 2021 to 2027. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rise in technological advancement and emerging economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-paper display market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Liquavista

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

Clearink Display

E Ink Holdings

Guangzhou OED Technologies Co. Ltd

INKCASE

LG Electronics

Pervasive Displays

Plastic Logic

Samsung

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

By Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & Wearable Electronics

Institutional

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global E-paper display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

