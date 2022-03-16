Display Material Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis 2021-2030

Display Material Market is valued approximately USD 31.77 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The display includes a screen, computer output surface, liquid crystal display, projection surface that shows the text, light-emitting diode (LED), graphic images by the usage of a cathode ray tube, or any other technologies. The display materials are majorly used in devices like media players, smartphones, televisions, and digital cameras. The major component of the display is backlight, glass, ICs, film, and further flexible organic material that is used to create displays in the manufacturing of displays. The rising penetration of the display materials in various applications, increasing demand for LED or OLED display technology for video walls, televisions, and digital signage applications, and the increasing average size of the screen and better resolution of the televisions are accelerating the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, in India television industry was accounted for nearly INR 685 billion (USD 9.2 billion) in 2020 and projected to rise with a 7% growth rate and reach approximately INR 847 billion (USD 11.4 billion) by 2023. Thereby, the rising demand for the television is propelling the need for display materials, which, in turn, mat boost the market growth. However, high prices of new and advanced materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the high growth of OLED and quantum dot LCD displays is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Display Material market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region the presence of large industries and high production of the OLED panel. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as constant technological developments, an increasing number of display panel manufacturing plants, growing investments for the R&D activities by the leading players, and availability of the cheap workforce and raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Display Material market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Idemitsu Kosan

Nitto Denko

Hodogaya Chemical

Asahi Glass

Corning

Merck

Universal Display Material Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

LCD

OLED

By Panel Type

Rigid

Flexible

By Component and Material

Polarizer

Substrate

Color Filter Layer

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit (BLU)

Other LCD Materials

By Application

Television

Smartphone & Tablet

Laptop

Desktop

Signage/Large Format Display Material

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Display Material Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

