Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2021-2030

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market by region.

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach USD 285 Million by 2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover.

Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025″ offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Sri Lanka MICE travelers arrival, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors on Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are India, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Maldives, France, Australia, Russia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Bangladesh and other countries

Key Findings:

? Sri Lanka is emerging as the fastest growing MICE tourism market

? India, Maldives and China are the largest source market for Sri Lanka MICE Industry

? India is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

? Market Size & Analysis: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2017 – 2025)

? Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

? Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

? Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2017 – 2025)

? Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

? Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

? Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Tourism Market

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

