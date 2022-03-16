OLED Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2021-2030

OLED Market is valued approximately USD 33.80 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a type of light-emitting diode (LED) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer- a film of organic compound generates light in response to electric current. This organic layer is inserted among two electrodes, one of which is transparent. The OLEDs are majorly adopted to make digital displays in the gadgets such as computer monitors, television screens, and portable devices like handheld game consoles and smartphones. There are two variants of OLEDs: one uses polymers, and another uses tiny molecules. Consequentially, rapid penetration of OLED displays in smartphones, rising demand for the improved watching experience majorly by the television and smartphone users, and increasing financial support by the governments for OLED lighting research are accelerating the market growth across the globe.

For instance, in June 2020, LG proclaimed the introduction of the company’s novel bright-colored, transparent OLED display for digital signage solutions`. This novel display presents cutting-edge touch screen technology and consumes capacitive (p-cap) film technology to offer a highly reactive, precise touch experience. This new OLED display is assembled with tempered, anti-reflective, shatter-resistant front glass to fit it for commercial use. However, limited acceptance of OLED lighting fixtures compared to LED fixtures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the increasing adoption of OLED technology in automotive lighting applications is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global OLED market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for OLED display panels from smartphone vendors, availability of cheap labor, and raw materials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the rapid globalization of emerging economies such as India and China, growing digitalization, coupled with the increasing investments for the R&D activities by leading organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the OLED market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics

Innolux Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd

AU Optronics Corp.

Visionox Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Japan Display Inc.

Sharp Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Flexible

Rigid

Transparent

By Display Address Scheme

PMOLED Display

AMOLED Display

By Size

Small-sized OLED Panel

Medium-sized OLED Panel

Large-sized OLED Panel

By Product

Mobile and Tablet

Television

Automotive

Wearable

Other Products (Lighting Products, Healthcare, and Home Appliances)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global OLED Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

