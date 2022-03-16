Workplace Stress Management Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

The global workplace stress management market size is expected to reach USD 14.83 billion by 2027. Workplace Stress Management Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The stress management segment accounted for the largest revenue share, in 2020. Such a high is owing to rising cases of tension-related disorders among employees. According to the report published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), in 2018, tension is one of the leading factors in the employee’s long-term absence and more than 37 percent of the respondents have reported a surge in the workplace stress in a year.

Moreover, according to the research done by the Capita Employee Benefits, in 2016, more than 75 percent of the working professional in the UK were stated as stressed and around 44 percent of the employees reported job losses due to high workload, and subsequent tensions.

However, the yoga & meditation segment is projected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the workplace stress management study period. This market growth is attributed to the adoption of yoga and meditation among employees to relieve tension. Moreover, companies across the globe are promoting yoga activities during office hours to promote a healthy life and promote positive working culture.

Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the workplace stress management study period. The rising service sector employing a huge number of individuals and awareness among employees about toxic work culture are the prominent factors that contributed to the segment’s market growth in workplace stress management.

Major Players:

Moreover, recent favorable government initiatives to reduce high work pressure jobs also contributing to the region’s market growth of workplace stress management. Market participants such Fitbit; ComPsych; Marino Wellness; ActiveHealth Management, Truworth Wellness; Wellsource, Inc.; CuraLinc Healthcare; Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS); and Central Corporate Wellness.

Workplace Stress Management, End-Use Outlook

Large Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Small Scale Organizations

Workplace Stress Management, Service Outlook

Progress Tracking Metrics

Resilience Training

Stress Assessment

Yoga & Meditation

Others

Workplace Stress Management, Delivery Mode Outlook

Individual Counselors

Meditation Specialists

Personal Fitness Trainers

Others

Workplace Stress Management, Activity Outlook

Indoor

Outdoor

Workplace Stress Management, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

